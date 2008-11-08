Invisible Chart tabs?!
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Please see the attached picture for clarity:
I can always only see the Chart Tab of the chart, that is currently visible as Chart. All the other charts that are opened in the background are not visible by chart tabs. I.e. I have 7 charts opened, but I only see the chart tab of the one I am viewing right now .. it's annoying and I couldn't find any solution for this horsing around with colors or other options in the program...
The same problem exists with the tabs in the Terminal, and "The market" window... anyone know what to change in order to solve this?