Multiple transactions that don't match Signal
Hello, I have had this problem on pretty much every signal. I subscribed to a signal (screenshot attached), and there were 2 profitable trades today. You'll notice on my screenshots that I have the 2 profitable trades, but then two losses that don't reference the signal name. Do you know why this is happening? I have attached my journal too.
The journal should be attached as text/txt file (not as an image.
As to closing trades so it may be for several reasons:
1. you copy stop loss and take profit levels in the settings. It means: your trade was closed by stop loss or take profit but the signal provider is still having this trade. As a result - the signal system is openning this trade once again (because signal provider is having this trade but you - not).
The decision may be the following: do not use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels", and your trades will be closed on the same time with the signal provider.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Enable realtime subscription for VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.08.19 15:28
1. Yes you need to tick: Enable real time subscription, when using a VPS.
2. The: Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, means to copy the SL and TP levels of the original trading positions of the signal you are following. This option should be ticked when you are copying with a low slippage broker/server and the trading strategy isn't a scalping one.
3. Stop if equity is less than ... means that you will stop copying the signal if your equity/capital is less than the amount you put. This is a capital preservation option and you use it only if you want.
4. Synchronize positions without confirmation, means that the copying signal system will keep synchronize open positions (of the signal you are copying), even if they are closed by you manually or they hit SL and TP levels in your account/broker (when you use VPS that is).
And I am strongly recommend to use the following procedure about how to subscribe (with MQL5 VPS for example) -
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multiple transactions that don't match Signal
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.10.26 08:11It seems that after you closed a copied trade the copying ratio changed and the signal subscription tried to correct some copied lot sizes by closing a part of them, but trading was disabled at the time in your account, probably due to the around midnight time.
02:57:42.081 '425203': Signal - signal provider has balance 5 921.84 AUD, leverage 1:500 02:57:42.081 '425203': Signal - subscriber has balance 178 475.92 USD, leverage 1:500 02:57:42.081 '425203': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 4570% (old value 4580%).. and the signal system was trying to correct already opened position (because it was opened with more big lot size as requited according to new ratio of balances and leverages:
02:57:42.081 '425203': Signal - local position [#250855888 buy 13.28 EURJPY at 146.511 sl: 145.467 tp: 146.587] volume exceeds the signal one [#8980601 buy 0.29 EURJPY at 146.517 sl: 145.467 tp: 146.587], trying to fix 02:57:42.081 '425203': close order #250855888 buy 0.03 EURJPY at 146.511 sl: 145.467 tp: 146.587 at price 0.000
So, it was the order for EURJPY with 13.28 lot size and 0.03 lot size was closed (partial closing).
And it is because the ratio of balances and leverages was chnaged as it is written in the log.
It is exactly what Eleni told in the previous post:
.. and the signal system was trying to correct already opened position (because it was opened with more big lot size as requited according to new ratio of balances and leverages:
So, it was the order for EURJPY with 13.28 lot size and 0.03 lot size was closed (partial closing).
And it is because the ratio of balances and leverages was chnaged as it is written in the log.
Ok, is there anything I can do to make that stop happening? Because, for example, the signal netted a profit of $3000 and I took a loss of $71. Is it something I need to change or is it an issue with the signal? Thank you for all of your help!
Ok, is there anything I can do to make that stop happening? Because, for example, the signal netted a profit of $3000 and I took a loss of $71. Is it something I need to change or is it an issue with the signal? Thank you for all of your help!
I can suggest - do not use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" (look at some my post above), and use MQL5 VPS for example.
But this issue is not directly related to "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" settings and to MQL5 VPS so ...
It is difficult to suggest something for me ... because it is related to the signal itself.
I can suggest - do not use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" (look at some my post above), and use MQL5 VPS for example.
But this issue is not directly related to "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" settings and to MQL5 VPS so ...
Ok, so this is a signal issue then? I can reach out to the signal provider and see. I am using a VPS also, so it's not that. What is the risk of unchecking the "copy stop loss and take profit levels" setting? Potential slippage?
Ok, so this is a signal issue then? I can reach out to the signal provider and see. I am using a VPS also, so it's not that. What is the risk of unchecking the "copy stop loss and take profit levels" setting? Potential slippage?
If you uncheck the "copy stop loss and take profit levels" setting so your trade will be closed together (on the same time) with the trade of signal provider.
But in case you are on different broker so your closing price will be slightly different from the signal provider's closing price.
If you check (if you use) the "copy stop loss and take profit levels" so your trade may be closed by sl or tp but the signal provider's trade - not yet.
And as a result - the signal system will open the other trade for you (because if signal provider is having open trade so you should have same trade to be open as well). And it is risk to lose some fund because same trade may be opened two time.
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But I think - your issue is not fully related to "copy stop loss and take profit levels" settings.
For example, if your signal provider is trading on scalping way so it is recommended to uncheck this settings.
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Hello, I have had this problem on pretty much every signal. I subscribed to a signal (screenshot attached), and there were 2 profitable trades today. You'll notice on my screenshots that I have the 2 profitable trades, but then two losses that don't reference the signal name. Do you know why this is happening? I have attached my journal too.
@Sergey Golubev