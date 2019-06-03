Scripts: Open a Trade Script
i'v tried this.
1. when i used it on instaforex (4 digit ) , this script no error so far.
2. when i used it on fbs (5 digit), tp n sl becomes larger 10 times than initial input. i.e tp = 10 pip when execute become 100 pip
fyi i'm still newbie in forex.
whats wrong happen on 5 digit account?
2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 Script xptrade EURUSD,M1: removed 2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 xptrade EURUSD,M1: uninit reason 0 2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 xptrade EURUSD,M1: Alert: Trade placed successfully! 2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 xptrade EURUSD,M1: modify #37021234 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.12021 sl: 1.11920 tp: 1.12120 ok 2015.05.09 01:43:09.834 xptrade EURUSD,M1: open #37021234 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.12021 ok 2015.05.09 01:43:09.314 xptrade EURUSD,M1: initialized 2015.05.09 01:43:09.304 xptrade EURUSD,M1 inputs: Type=0; Price=0.0; Distance=10; LotSize=0.01; StopLoss=10; TakeProfit=10; MagicNumber=1234; ECN_Broker=1; Slippage=5; 2015.05.09 01:43:09.304 Script xptrade EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
i'v tried this.
1. when i used it on instaforex (4 digit ) , this script no error so far.
2. when i used it on fbs (5 digit), tp n sl becomes larger 10 times than initial input. i.e tp = 10 pip when execute become 100 pip
fyi i'm still newbie in forex.
whats wrong happen on 5 digit account?
EURUSD at 1.1202 and tp: 1.1212 this is 10 pips not 100 pips.
in 5 digits the last digit is a fractional of pip not a pip
I tried this script but it executes immediate market entries because the price is set to 0.
I tried to change this 0 price to place buy stop or sell stop pending orders but the script still executes immediate market entries.
Please help.
Keep It Simple,
Mr H
I tried this script but it executes immediate market entries because the price is set to 0.
I tried to change this 0 price to place buy stop or sell stop pending orders but the script still executes immediate market entries.
Please help.
Keep It Simple,
Mr H
You need to set the type of order first
Ahmed Soliman: wrote
"You need to set the type of order first"
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Reply:
Yes, It is working fine now.
Thank you Mr Soliman for providing one of the best Order Placement Scripts for MT4.
I highly recommend this product.
Keep It Simple,
Mr H
I liked this script and it worked well with windows 7 but after I uploaded to windows ten it stopped working.
I would be grateful if someone could offer a fix.
Cheers Pete
Hello,
Can I modify this script so that it works for a specific pair (different from and irrelevant of the chart I execute)
Thanks,
This what I have been looking for with one exception I would like to be able to open multiple orders with same values price, SL, lot size, TP. Could this be done please? if there is a cost please PM.
What does the "distance" value mean?
Thanks,
noel
This what I have been looking for with one exception I would like to be able to open multiple orders with same values price, SL, lot size, TP. Could this be done please? if there is a cost please PM.
What does the "distance" value mean?
Thanks,
noel
Hi,
Yes this can be done.
distance <-- is for the pending orders. How many pips from the current ask/bid price you want your pending order be placed.
With a note:
Buy Stop and Sell Limit are placed ABOVE the current adk/bid price
Sell Stop and Buy Limite are placed BELOW the current adk/bid price
Please pm me to know the cost of the extra feature.
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Open a Trade Script:
Author: Ahmed Solimanhttps: