Scripts: Open a Trade Script

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Open a Trade Script:

Easy to use an open trade script.

Author: Ahmed Solimanhttps:

Open a Trade Script
Open a Trade Script
  • www.mql5.com
Smoothing Average This EA is based on 1 moving average indicator, the exit and entry points are determined by a "smoothing factor". iClock_Mod1 Second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks. New candle alert option. Automatic Broker GMT and Daylight Saving Time adjustment.
 

i'v tried this.

 1. when i used it on instaforex (4 digit ) , this script no error so far.

 2. when i used it on fbs (5 digit), tp n sl becomes larger 10 times than initial input. i.e tp = 10 pip when execute become 100 pip 

 fyi i'm still newbie in forex.

whats wrong happen on 5 digit account? 

2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 Script xptrade EURUSD,M1: removed
2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 xptrade EURUSD,M1: uninit reason 0
2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 xptrade EURUSD,M1: Alert: Trade placed successfully!
2015.05.09 01:43:10.264 xptrade EURUSD,M1: modify #37021234 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.12021 sl: 1.11920 tp: 1.12120 ok
2015.05.09 01:43:09.834 xptrade EURUSD,M1: open #37021234 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.12021 ok
2015.05.09 01:43:09.314 xptrade EURUSD,M1: initialized
2015.05.09 01:43:09.304 xptrade EURUSD,M1 inputs: Type=0; Price=0.0; Distance=10; LotSize=0.01; StopLoss=10; TakeProfit=10; MagicNumber=1234; ECN_Broker=1; Slippage=5; 
2015.05.09 01:43:09.304 Script xptrade EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
 
Iss Funoo:

i'v tried this.

 1. when i used it on instaforex (4 digit ) , this script no error so far.

 2. when i used it on fbs (5 digit), tp n sl becomes larger 10 times than initial input. i.e tp = 10 pip when execute become 100 pip 

 fyi i'm still newbie in forex.

whats wrong happen on 5 digit account? 

EURUSD at 1.1202 and  tp: 1.1212 this is 10 pips not 100 pips.

in 5 digits the last digit is a fractional of pip not a pip

 
Thanks very much for this script. I am looking for a script that I can use to load multiple trades (2-5) with a common SL but with different TPs & BEs. Can you help in any way. Thanks
 

I tried this script but it executes immediate market entries because the price is set to 0.

I tried to change this 0 price to place buy stop or sell stop pending orders but the script still executes immediate market entries.

Please help.


Keep It Simple,

Mr H

 
Mr_H:

I tried this script but it executes immediate market entries because the price is set to 0.

I tried to change this 0 price to place buy stop or sell stop pending orders but the script still executes immediate market entries.

Please help.


Keep It Simple,

Mr H

You need to set the type of order first

Type

 

Ahmed Soliman: wrote

"You need to set the type of order first"

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Reply:

Yes, It is working fine now.

Thank you Mr Soliman for providing one of the best Order Placement Scripts for MT4.

I highly recommend this product.

Keep It Simple,

Mr H

 

I liked this script and it worked well with windows 7 but after I uploaded to windows ten it stopped working.

I would be grateful if someone could offer a fix.

Cheers Pete 

 

Hello,

Can I modify this script so that it works for a specific pair (different from and irrelevant of the chart I execute) 

 Thanks,  

[Deleted]  

This what I have been looking for with one exception I would like to be able to open multiple orders with same values price, SL, lot size, TP.  Could this be done please? if there is a cost please PM.


What does the "distance" value mean?


Thanks,


noel

 
keltrem:

This what I have been looking for with one exception I would like to be able to open multiple orders with same values price, SL, lot size, TP.  Could this be done please? if there is a cost please PM.


What does the "distance" value mean?


Thanks,


noel

Hi,

Yes this can be done.

distance <-- is for the pending orders. How many pips from the current ask/bid price you want your pending order be placed.

With a note:

Buy Stop and Sell Limit are placed ABOVE the current adk/bid price

Sell Stop and Buy Limite are placed BELOW the current adk/bid price

Please pm me to know the cost of the extra feature.

Thanks

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