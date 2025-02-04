failed connect to www.mql5.com (www.mql5.com:443 failed) - page 2

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Sergey Golubev #:

As far as I understand - error 443 - It is related to your computer.
Means: the computer is not fully compatible for the Market (for many reasons) - antovorus, firewall, and more.

I mean:

  • something in your computer blocks internet access to the Market;
  • Or you are using old version of Windows which is not supported by Metatrader anymore, or you are on very old version fo Metatrader;
  • or you should evaluate the DEP (this computer setting may prevert your Metatrader to be connected with the Market using internet) - I had same error and I found something about DEP (post );
  • may be more.

--------------

The other reason may be the following: you already installed this product (you have it in Navigator - ...) but trying to install it once again. So, it is necessary to delete the previous installation from Navogator and install it once again (I know it because I am doing this mistake from time to time).

--------------

You only can find the reason about this issue (because it is your computer and you only know all the technical details about it).
We on the forum are able to suggsct something but with theoretical points of view only sorry.



thnks for ur suggestions


1.  my OS is windows-10,  updated last night


2. i didnt change any antivirus/firewall option.  i downloaded copy ea for my new terminal from market 15-20 days ago and thts working on that platform but cant install new from purchased section.  so the problem arrises recently


3. deleted all installed ea,  also reinstalled mt4 few times,  but no luck

 
Md. Shahadat Hossain #:



thnks for ur suggestions


1.  my OS is windows-10,  updated last night


2. i didnt change any antivirus/firewall option.  i downloaded copy ea for my new terminal from market 15-20 days ago and thts working on that platform but cant install new from purchased section.  so the problem arrises recently


3. deleted all installed ea,  also reinstalled mt4 few times,  but no luck

It is your computer and your MT4 installation on it.
And you only know all the technical details, and you only can find the reason for possible fixing (and yes - it is something with your computer).

Example:

  • I had same error and I found something about DEP (post ) (I did not know about any "DEP" before ... but I found it (it was with my old computer with Windows 7),
  • other users disabled their antivirus (yes, they did not change any antivirus/firewall options; their computer changed it and their antivirus changed the options by itself),
  • some other users - deleted their antivirus from computer,
  • other users was on old Metatrader build, and they had to update MT4 to the latest build,
  • some other traders used MT4 downloaded/installed from the broker's website, and they had to install "clean copy" of MT4 - post  
  • "deleted all installed ea" - yes, you know it; but it is technical forum - means: no one trusts anyone and no one believes in anything; it means: you only know that you deleted and what you deleted.
  • more.

I know all those fixing possibilities because the people reported about how they fixed it.

And I can repeat - you only can finx the reason for thos issue, and you only can fix it.

product is purchased but not downloaded yet - How to fix a problem with MQ5 and EA in the market?
product is purchased but not downloaded yet - How to fix a problem with MQ5 and EA in the market?
  • 2020.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
I bought ea from the market and tried it. If the author/seller can't help you, how could we. I don't understand why i cant just download the indicator ,get a license key or something and get going. (select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button )
 

I just check the downloading the product from the Market (MT4) - I install some free indicator, and it was installked with not a probem at all:


And yes - I have Internet Explorer (IE) installed on my Windows 10 64-bit (but I am not using IE ... I am not having it in my PC).

It means: there is no the bug in the Market.
It is something with your PC sorry.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I just check the downloading the product from the Market (MT4) - I install some free indicator, and it was installked with not a probem at all:


And yes - I have Internet Explorer (IE) installed on my Windows 10 64-bit (but I am not using IE ... I am not having it in my PC).

It means: there is no the bug in the Market.
It is something with your PC sorry.



I UNDERSTAND UR POINT,  AND IM NOT SAYING WHOIS PROBLEM IT IS, THOUGH ITS FROM UR PRODUCT U SHOULD KNOW THE SOLUTION WHICH IM FACING, NO MATTER FROM WHICH END IT CREATES, U SHOULD GUIDE TO FIX THE ISSUE IF ITS FROM MY PC. BCZ I DONT KNOW WHICH ERROR MEANS WHAT. THTS WHY IM SUBMITTING ALL THE ERROR MSG IM FACING.

 
Md. Shahadat Hossain #:



I UNDERSTAND UR POINT,  AND IM NOT SAYING WHOIS PROBLEM IT IS, THOUGH ITS FROM UR PRODUCT U SHOULD KNOW THE SOLUTION WHICH IM FACING, NO MATTER FROM WHICH END IT CREATES, U SHOULD GUIDE TO FIX THE ISSUE IF ITS FROM MY PC. BCZ I DONT KNOW WHICH ERROR MEANS WHAT. THTS WHY IM SUBMITTING ALL THE ERROR MSG IM FACING.

I am public forum moderator, and I am not selling anything. I do not have "my product". I am buying the products from the Market on the same way with you.

As to the error - it is your error in your computer.
Besides, I can repeat: it is technical forum, and no one trusts anyone and no one believes in anything. The forum (and the service desk too) believes in the technical proofs only.

---------------------

I am suggesting to you to provide more technical data with screenshots (for example, the proofs that you have Internet Explorer installed, and proofs that you  deleted your purchases from your Metatrader, the proofs that you are using "clean copy" of Metatrader, proofs about your MT4 build, and more and more),
and I hope some experienced traders will help. Yes, it is difficult process to find the reason especially because it may be 100 reasons about why you (and everybody) may have this error ... or try to find the reason for this error by yourself (I had same error and I found the reason by myself ... why? I doscivered something about DEP ...).

As to me so I provided some information from my personal experience and from some other users who had same issue on the forum.
We all fixed this issue by ourselves. So, you can read my posts above to find the reason for your issue.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I am public forum moderator, and I am not selling anything. I do not have "my product". I am buying the products from the Market on the same way with you.

As to the error - it is your error in your computer.
Besides, I can repeat: it is technical forum, and no one trusts anyone and no one believes in anything. The forum (and the service desk too) believes in the technical proofs only.

---------------------

I am suggesting to you to provide more technical data with screenshots (for example, the proofs that you have Internet Explorer installed, and proofs that you  deleted your purchases from your Metatrader, the proofs that you are using "clean copy" of Metatrader, proofs about your MT4 build, and more and more),
and I hope some experienced traders will help. Yes, it is difficult process to find the reason especially because it may be 100 reasons about why you (and everybody) may have this error ... or try to find the reason for this error by yourself (I had same error and I found the reason by myself ... why? I doscivered something about DEP ...).

As to me so I provided some information from my personal experience and from some other users who had same issue on the forum.
We all fixed this issue by ourselves. So, you can read my posts above to find the reason for your issue.


can i make a video and share here to show that all steps r follwed properly. bcz ive no clue whats wrong, only change is last nights win update thats it. 


also i tried to exclde mt4 from DEp but failed.


ill add that to in my video as well


thanks for ur help

 
Md. Shahadat Hossain #:


can i make a video and share here to show that all steps r follwed properly. bcz ive no clue whats wrong, only change is last nights win update thats it. 


also i tried to exclde mt4 from DEp but failed.


ill add that to in my video as well


thanks for ur help

Video?
You told that you tried everything ...
Why video?
Post screenshots ... go to the beginning of your thread and post screenshots for your trying.

Or wait for someone who is more experience than I am, and who will help you more.
Because I can help with information only with this situation.

---------------

Did you read this thread? 
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403 
read it.

And you can look at post #8 - it was error in the Market last time, and you can see about which proofs I provided by screenshots. But I do not have this issue now, and it means that it is not Market error now (I think - it is something inside your computer).
---------------

Because if it is global error in the Market so we can ask the admins to fix it for everybody.
But if it is the error in your computer only so it is very difficult to find about it to fix it - I know it because I had same error in past (I spent several days for that ...just to understand about what is DEP ...).

Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403 - I'm trying to download a EA in MT4 Market: Failure to download the demo of this indicator.
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403 - I'm trying to download a EA in MT4 Market: Failure to download the demo of this indicator.
  • 2021.01.04
  • www.mql5.com
I'm trying to download the demo of this indicator. I cant install the purchased ea in mt5 platform. I checked the settings of internet explorer: yes, i can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages: 5
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Video?
You told that you tried everything ...
Why video?
Post screenshots ... go to the beginning of your thread and post screenshots for your trying.

Or wait for someone who is more experience than I am, and who will help you more.
Because I can help with information only with this situation.

---------------

Did you read this thread? 
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403 
read it.

And you can look at post #8 - it was error in the Market last time, and you can see about which proofs I provided by screenshots. But I do not have this issue now, and it means that it is not Market error now (I think - it is something inside your computer).
---------------

Because if it is global error in the Market so we can ask the admins to fix it for everybody.
But if it is the error in your computer only so it is very difficult to find about it to fix it - I know it because I had same error in past (I spent several days for that ...just to understand about what is DEP ...).



ok thnx,   and yes its with my OS, bcz i tried on virtual windows run on my pc and there no issues. but i need to find the cause and fix that. for that i need help from this forum

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Video?
You told that you tried everything ...
Why video?
Post screenshots ... go to the beginning of your thread and post screenshots for your trying.

Or wait for someone who is more experience than I am, and who will help you more.
Because I can help with information only with this situation.

---------------

Did you read this thread? 
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403 
read it.

And you can look at post #8 - it was error in the Market last time, and you can see about which proofs I provided by screenshots. But I do not have this issue now, and it means that it is not Market error now (I think - it is something inside your computer).
---------------

Because if it is global error in the Market so we can ask the admins to fix it for everybody.
But if it is the error in your computer only so it is very difficult to find about it to fix it - I know it because I had same error in past (I spent several days for that ...just to understand about what is DEP ...).



really appriciate for ur help,  could u help me on this


could u please guide me how to solve this '''''12175'''  error,  bcz nothing found on this forum by this number



now im facing this error ony connection issue seems solved ( no idea how)

 

I CANNOT INSTALL MY INDICATORS ANYMORE USE TO BE ABLE. PURCHASE AN INDICATOR YESTERDAY AND CANNOT INSTALL WAISTED PLENTY OF TIME LOG A PROBLEM NO HELP I AM SO UPSET REALLY PATHETIC.

failed connect to www.mql5.com (www.mql5.com:443 failed)

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