Unable to login to mql5 on mt4
- Unable to login to new real account on MT5 Authorization failed or invalid account
- Having issue to login MT4
- Bought indicator can't install it
I have 2 MT4s running on a Windows 2019. Both properly connected to mql5. I opened on Friday a new account, downloaded a new mt4, connected the new account and got the "invalid login or password" message when login into mql5. Since then I struggle. Updated Windows, checked if I can log in into the mql5 portal - as you see it works - reinstalled the mt4 and still the same message. Any idea what may be the reason?
Make sure you login with your cyberstock login and NOT your email or any other.
Recover your MQL5 account password here, if it's needed.
Make sure you login with your cyberstock login and NOT your email or any other.
Recover your MQL5 account password here, if it's needed.
- We can see nothing. You posted no images of your terminal.
- Your login name is “cyberstock” not “Cyberstock”.
Thanks, I am login in with Cyberstock, password is correct, as you see I'm logged with the correct credentials over here. There must be some other reason.
Don't assume that your password is correct, try to logout and login again here to see if its the password you remember.
Also login with cyberstock not Cyberstock, everything matters.
Show the journal log of the MQL5 community login process by the terminal and the error message it gives.
Also when entering the password in the terminal's settings, make sure that your caps-lock is off (and don't use numeric keypad for numbers in case num-lock is not in the correct state).
Show the journal log of the MQL5 community login process by the terminal and the error message it gives.
Also when entering the password in the terminal's settings, make sure that you caps-lock is off (and don't use numeric keypad for numbers in case num-lock is not in the correct state).
- Please show more of the log entries (before and after).
- Are you using a proxy for the MetaTrader terminal?
- Are you able to navigate the Market and Signals, from within the MetaTrader terminal?
- Please show more of the log entries (before and after).
- Are you using a proxy for the MetaTrader terminal?
- Are you able to navigate the Market and Signals, from within the MetaTrader terminal?
Thank you. Yes, sorry, attaching the log from the terminal. Caps are off and not using the keypad. I log with cyberstock small caps. I remember the password well, have logged into the mql5.com many times recently.
As I remember - password should be less than 10 characters, and some users reported that it should be less than 8 characters (for MT4).
There is one thread with similar issue, and the user could login to Community tab of Metatrader fater he changed his password to ne less than 8 characters.
This is my Community tab (in MT4):
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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