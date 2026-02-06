Unable to login to mql5 on mt4

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I have 2 MT4s running on a Windows 2019. Both properly connected to mql5. I opened on Friday a new account, downloaded a new mt4, connected the new account and got the "invalid login or password" message when login into mql5. Since then I struggle. Updated Windows, checked if I can log in into the mql5 portal - as you see it works - reinstalled the mt4 and still the same message. Any idea what may be the reason?
Thanks. 
 
Cyberstock:
I have 2 MT4s running on a Windows 2019. Both properly connected to mql5. I opened on Friday a new account, downloaded a new mt4, connected the new account and got the "invalid login or password" message when login into mql5. Since then I struggle. Updated Windows, checked if I can log in into the mql5 portal - as you see it works - reinstalled the mt4 and still the same message. Any idea what may be the reason?
Thanks. 

Make sure you login with your cyberstock login and NOT your email or any other.

Recover your MQL5 account password here, if it's needed.

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you login with your cyberstock login and NOT your email or any other.

Recover your MQL5 account password here, if it's needed.

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

Thanks, I am login in with Cyberstock, password is correct, as you see I'm logged with the correct credentials over here. There must be some other reason.
 
  1. We can see nothing. You posted no images of your terminal.
  2. Your login name is “cyberstock” not “Cyberstock”.
 
Cyberstock #:
Thanks, I am login in with Cyberstock, password is correct, as you see I'm logged with the correct credentials over here. There must be some other reason.

Don't assume that your password is correct, try to logout and login again here to see if its the password you remember.

Also login with cyberstock not Cyberstock, everything matters.

[Deleted]  
Cyberstock: I have 2 MT4s running on a Windows 2019. Both properly connected to mql5. I opened on Friday a new account, downloaded a new mt4, connected the new account and got the "invalid login or password" message when login into mql5. Since then I struggle. Updated Windows, checked if I can log in into the mql5 portal - as you see it works - reinstalled the mt4 and still the same message. Any idea what may be the reason?

Show the journal log of the MQL5 community login process by the terminal and the error message it gives.

Also when entering the password in the terminal's settings, make sure that your caps-lock is off (and don't use numeric keypad for numbers in case num-lock is not in the correct state).

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Show the journal log of the MQL5 community login process by the terminal and the error message it gives.

Also when entering the password in the terminal's settings, make sure that you caps-lock is off (and don't use numeric keypad for numbers in case num-lock is not in the correct state).

Thank you. Yes, sorry, attaching the log from the terminal. Caps are off and not using the keypad. I log with cyberstock small caps. I remember the password well, have logged into the mql5.com many times recently. 
The message in the log says very little but perhaps it is helpful. 
Also, the new account I opened is euro denominated. Until now I had only usd denominated accounts, but not sure it really matters. 
2nd fact, also not sure it matters, but I changed the RDP port for remote desktop access recently. 
Thanks for your help. 

[Deleted]  
Cyberstock #: Thank you. Yes, sorry, attaching the log from the terminal. Caps are off and not using the keypad. I log with cyberstock small caps. I remember the password well, have logged into the mql5.com many times recently. The message in the log says very little but perhaps it is helpful. Also, the new account I opened is euro denominated. Until now I had only usd denominated accounts, but not sure it really matters. 2nd fact, also not sure it matters, but I changed the RDP port for remote desktop access recently. Thanks for your help. 
  1. Please show more of the log entries (before and after).
  2. Are you using a proxy for the MetaTrader terminal?
  3. Are you able to navigate the Market and Signals, from within the MetaTrader terminal?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
  1. Please show more of the log entries (before and after).
  2. Are you using a proxy for the MetaTrader terminal?
  3. Are you able to navigate the Market and Signals, from within the MetaTrader terminal?
Thanks for your help. 
Re 1 please see attached, the full log since installation of this MT4. 
Re 2 no, not using proxy 
Re 3. Yes, I am seeing Market and Signals, see the screen shots attached.


 
Cyberstock #:
Thank you. Yes, sorry, attaching the log from the terminal. Caps are off and not using the keypad. I log with cyberstock small caps. I remember the password well, have logged into the mql5.com many times recently. 
The message in the log says very little but perhaps it is helpful. 
Also, the new account I opened is euro denominated. Until now I had only usd denominated accounts, but not sure it really matters. 
2nd fact, also not sure it matters, but I changed the RDP port for remote desktop access recently. 
Thanks for your help. 

As I remember - password should be less than 10 characters, and some users reported that it should be less than 8 characters (for MT4).
There is one thread with similar issue, and the user could login to Community tab of Metatrader fater he changed his password to ne less than 8 characters.

This is my Community tab (in MT4):

 
Thanks Sergey, yes, I know about the password length. I checked different threads already. It is 8 characters in my case and there are no special characters either, just small and capital letters. What I really don't get is why things work well on the other MT4s and only this one has this particular issue. It can't be the MT4 version as it's the most recent. IE is also most recent version.
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