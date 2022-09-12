A half of EA missing inside Widget sections

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Hi,

I can't find half of my EAs inside Widget. So it is not possible to take promo material and publish it on my online media. Does anyone know why?

Thanks

 
About this page?
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/widgets
I checked this page according to your username (drgandra), and there is 20 products there.
But after that - I placed the name of one of the "missing product", and everything is fine.

So, you can make a winget for every single product there for example.
Because it is written on the page - "Product widget displays the current information about one product".
Widgets - MQL5 Market
Widgets - MQL5 Market
  • www.mql5.com
Add a Product or Market Top widget to your website — its content is updated automatically
 

Hi Sergey, I have 34 Expert Advisors. I won't list the name of EAs here because maybe is forbidden, and so on, but please visit my profile and check. So only 20 widgets are available and the other 14 are not.

Thank's.

 
Dragan Drenjanin #:
Hi Sergey, I have 34 Expert Advisors. I won't list the name of EAs here because maybe is forbidden, and so on, but please visit my profile and check. Thank's.
I see all 34 EAs in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
 

Yes this is ok, but I can't use the widget for some of them!

 
Dragan Drenjanin #:

Yes this is ok, but I can't use the widget for some of them!

You were trying to create the widget for the product namely "H...", yes?
Not a problem for me -

 

Yes, but I don't know how it won't work for me.

I need this "Small" code widget for H..., If possible send it to me in a private message, please. Thanks

 
Dragan Drenjanin #:

Yes, but I don't know how it won't work for me.

I do not know but it works for me :)
I do nothing ... I just insert/place the name of the product, and the system is proposing for me to select the name of the author/seller.
I selected your username, and that's all.
I am using Firefox 104.0.2 (64-bit).

It is very similar to finding a server by the broker's name (to open new demo account with pre-selected broker for example): 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

DAX Symbol - How to find your DAX symbol by the Broker's Name in MetaTrader 5
DAX Symbol - How to find your DAX symbol by the Broker's Name in MetaTrader 5
  • 2017.08.31
  • www.mql5.com
Another convenient new feature of metatrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. I tried to login to my binary account through binary broker but has not been responding all day write to the broker asking their advice
 
I'm using the Chrome web browser. I don't know why it doesn't work. A while ago everything was working fine and so on, but now it doesn't work.
 
Thanks Sergey, many thanks for the code. You are my man.
 

And just to finish with this thread ... I made one post several days ago about how to promote Market products and the signals.
So, I am reposting it now (as the information):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:38

Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:


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