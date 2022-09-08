Exported csv file from strategy tester result cannot be edited in excel
Hello! I have a problem and I would be really glad if someone can find me the solution that I am trying to find for 1hour and a half now but without success. I have made a backtest in the strategy tester in MT5 of an EA that I have coded and I have exported the graph result into a .csv file in order to be able to further analyse the data. But when i open the .csv file in excel I cannot edit the values in the cells. For example, I want to subtract a number from a cell, and when I do that I get the #VALUE! error. I have tried converting the data in the cells from text to number but it doesn't work. I have also tried converting the .csv file to .xlsx with an online converter but still the problem persists. Is there a setting that I must configure inside of the MT5 platform? The files do not seem to be 'protected' or locked. I must inform you that I am using an iMac. Thank you in advance!!
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your, so called CSV, file.
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- Stam11 #: Sorry for the too many answers but it was the only way that the system allows me to post.
So delete them.
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I renamed the file to .csv and OpenOffice Calc read it in no problem. (Unicode/tab separator.)
- Your image shows Deposit Load being both left and right justified. You are importing it wrong somehow.
I managed to solve it finally! I downloaded OpenOffice and opened the file there. Then copied the data to excel and now I can edit them! Thank you for your assistance. I wish you a good day!
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