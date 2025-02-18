Does anyone know how this happened? - page 5

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You have to understand that when you execute an order, it's not literally an "order", a "commandement" ; it's a "wish". If you "wish" to buy, and there's no seller at the price you wished, the market will fulfil your order with the best available offers at the moment ; that is slippage.
 
Icham Aidibe #:
You have to understand that when you execute an order, it's not literally an "order", a "commandement" ; it's a "wish". If you "wish" to buy, and there's no seller at the price you wished, the market will fulfil your order with the best available offers at the moment ; that is slippage.
One time for ever:

Slippage for a stop order leads to opening at a worse price. 

Slippage for a limit order leads to opening at a better price.

This is not a complicated matter, but many traders do not know this and think that slippage for both orders leads to opening at a worse price. This issue causes the abuse of brokers
[Deleted]  
vahid63 #: One time for ever:
Slippage for a stop order leads to opening at a worse price. 
Slippage for a limit order leads to opening at a better price.
This is not a complicated matter, but many traders do not know this and think that slippage for both orders leads to opening at a worse price. This issue causes the abuse of brokers

Let me just this — you wasting your time with this thread. The solution is simple!

It is something you should be discussing with your broker and not here. We can do nothing for you and the information you have provided is not sufficient for any of us to be able to truely analyse and give an answer to.

It does not matter who is right or wrong. Just speak to your broker and resolve the issue with them. If they don't provide a satisfactory answer or solution, then switch to a different broker.

It is as simple as that. You are complicating the matter.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Let me just this — you wasting your time with this thread. The solution is simple!

It is something you should be discussing with your broker and not here. We can do nothing for you and the information you have provided is not sufficient for any of us to be able to truely analyse and give an answer to.

It does not matter who is right or wrong. Just speak to your broker and resolve the issue with them. If they don't provide a satisfactory answer or solution, then switch to a different broker.

It is as simple as that. You are complicating the matter.

Many people read these threads and although they do not participate in the discussions, they add to their information. If this thread doesn't add anything to your knowledge or bores you, don't waste your time here and let others use the discussion. The greater the knowledge of traders, the less the violation of brokers.

 
vahid63 #:
One time for ever:

Slippage for a stop order leads to opening at a worse price. 

Slippage for a limit order leads to opening at a better price.

This is not a complicated matter, but many traders do not know this and think that slippage for both orders leads to opening at a worse price. This issue causes the abuse of brokers


If all transactions are traded on the same exchange, all orders are matched on the same order book, and all counterparties are equal, then this judgment is close to true.

But that's not the real world, especially for over-the-counter trades such as Forex Trading.

Even with stocks and futures, which are typically traded on the floor, the picture is more complex.

Even for the most honest broker, how to provide the best transaction quality to the customer, that is, how to strike the best balance between the success rate of the transaction, the price of the transaction, the timing of the transaction and so on, is never a simple task.

One cannot read a few simple online tutorials on order types and then call anything beyond his understanding a fraud.

 

This is the manual:

  • Buy Limit – a trade request to buy at the Ask price that is equal to or less than that specified in the order. The current price level is higher than the value in the order. Usually this order is placed in anticipation of that the security price, having fallen to a certain level, will increase
  • Sell Limit – a trade order to sell at the "Bid" price equal to or greater than the one specified in the order. The current price level is lower than the value in the order. Usually this order is placed in anticipation of that the security price, having increased to a certain level, will fall.
source: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/trade/general_concept/order_types


 

Nowhere is stated that with calculation Forex the above is void. Now looking at the order:



It is clear the order was executed counter to what the manual states.

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

This is the manual:

 

Nowhere is stated that with calculation Forex the above is void. Now looking at the order:



It is clear the order was executed counter to what the manual states.



Yes. I stubble across the fact, there is no tick data available to fullfil the order at the executed price level.

I would gently withdraw my money and move to another broker, in multiple withdrawals, while continuing to trade...

Just to make sure I get as much money out of the account as possible. To me, if a broker does such, I would suspect them also to deny withdrawals.

I'd be very sceptical.
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:


Yes. I stubble across the fact, there is no tick data available to fullfil the order at the executed price level.

I would gently withdraw my money and move to another broker, in multiple withdrawals, while continuing to trade...

Just to make sure I get as much money out of the account as possible. To me, if a broker does such, I would suspect them also to deny withdrawals.

I'd be very sceptical.
I had withdrawed my money without any problems. I think small brokers may directly manipulate the customer's funds or make strange requests for withdrawing, but big brokers do not cause a problem for funds openly. If they really intend to manipulate customer's fund, they will affect their transactions in a way that leads to customer losses to make everything seem right. Especially if brokers realize that the trader uses a fixed and recognizable strategy. Many brokers do not use A-book only but use both A-book and B-book.
 
vahid63 #:
If they really intend to manipulate customer's fund, they will affect their transactions in a way that leads to customer losses to make everything seem right.

I would be very carefull with unsustained accusations , in my opinion broker acted inside it's regulations, if we can't understand an given operation, doesn't mean that the broker is a fraud . maybe try to understand that operation with the broker itself, they did allowed you to withdraw which is top evidence for trust worthy, like Fernando Carreiro pointed it up, shouldn't you be discussing this with your broker even before taking out your account?

 
Marian Nelu Iopsu #:

I would be very carefull with unsustained accusations , in my opinion broker acted inside it's regulations, if we can't understand an given operation, doesn't mean that the broker is a fraud . maybe try to understand that operation with the broker itself, they did allowed you to withdraw which is top evidence for trust worthy, like Fernando Carreiro pointed it up, shouldn't you be discussing this with your broker even before taking out your account?

As I said before I complained and since their answer was not acceptable (according to available evidence such as market price history), I raised the issue here to see if anyone has an answer to match with the broker's answer. 

The fact that the broker acts correctly in a field does not mean that broker does not do anything wrong.
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