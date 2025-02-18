Does anyone know how this happened? - page 5
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You have to understand that when you execute an order, it's not literally an "order", a "commandement" ; it's a "wish". If you "wish" to buy, and there's no seller at the price you wished, the market will fulfil your order with the best available offers at the moment ; that is slippage.
Let me just this — you wasting your time with this thread. The solution is simple!
It is something you should be discussing with your broker and not here. We can do nothing for you and the information you have provided is not sufficient for any of us to be able to truely analyse and give an answer to.
It does not matter who is right or wrong. Just speak to your broker and resolve the issue with them. If they don't provide a satisfactory answer or solution, then switch to a different broker.
It is as simple as that. You are complicating the matter.
Let me just this — you wasting your time with this thread. The solution is simple!
It is something you should be discussing with your broker and not here. We can do nothing for you and the information you have provided is not sufficient for any of us to be able to truely analyse and give an answer to.
It does not matter who is right or wrong. Just speak to your broker and resolve the issue with them. If they don't provide a satisfactory answer or solution, then switch to a different broker.
It is as simple as that. You are complicating the matter.
Many people read these threads and although they do not participate in the discussions, they add to their information. If this thread doesn't add anything to your knowledge or bores you, don't waste your time here and let others use the discussion. The greater the knowledge of traders, the less the violation of brokers.
One time for ever:
If all transactions are traded on the same exchange, all orders are matched on the same order book, and all counterparties are equal, then this judgment is close to true.
But that's not the real world, especially for over-the-counter trades such as Forex Trading.
Even with stocks and futures, which are typically traded on the floor, the picture is more complex.
Even for the most honest broker, how to provide the best transaction quality to the customer, that is, how to strike the best balance between the success rate of the transaction, the price of the transaction, the timing of the transaction and so on, is never a simple task.
One cannot read a few simple online tutorials on order types and then call anything beyond his understanding a fraud.
This is the manual:
Nowhere is stated that with calculation Forex the above is void. Now looking at the order:
It is clear the order was executed counter to what the manual states.
This is the manual:
Nowhere is stated that with calculation Forex the above is void. Now looking at the order:
It is clear the order was executed counter to what the manual states.
If they really intend to manipulate customer's fund, they will affect their transactions in a way that leads to customer losses to make everything seem right.
I would be very carefull with unsustained accusations , in my opinion broker acted inside it's regulations, if we can't understand an given operation, doesn't mean that the broker is a fraud . maybe try to understand that operation with the broker itself, they did allowed you to withdraw which is top evidence for trust worthy, like Fernando Carreiro pointed it up, shouldn't you be discussing this with your broker even before taking out your account?
I would be very carefull with unsustained accusations , in my opinion broker acted inside it's regulations, if we can't understand an given operation, doesn't mean that the broker is a fraud . maybe try to understand that operation with the broker itself, they did allowed you to withdraw which is top evidence for trust worthy, like Fernando Carreiro pointed it up, shouldn't you be discussing this with your broker even before taking out your account?