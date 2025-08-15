Account balance withdraw
This account " Daniel Nybroe Langpap " is still active and is a seller account. It has not been deleted, so obviously you can still withdraw from your earnings.
If you plan to delete it, then withdraw from it before you delete it.
If you are referring to a previous account, deleted before you created this new seller account, then contact the service desk and ask. However, I doubt they will be able to much for you.
- www.mql5.com
This account " Daniel Nybroe Langpap " is still active and is a seller account. It has not been deleted, so obviously you can still withdraw from your earnings.
If you plan to delete it, then withdraw from it before you delete it.
No I haven't earned anything yet I have 75 USD on my balance from MQL5 top-up, and no I'm not talking about my MetaTrader account it's just this MQL5 account. I just wondered whether I could withdraw the 75 USD in another way since it's currently unavailable for me (because I haven't earned anything). But I really hope there's another way to withdraw the money, and I thought that maybe they would be withdrawn automatically if I just deleted my account. But maybe I'm wrong?
If it is money from a “top-up”, then contact the service desk, and make the request to make it available for withdrawl.
Here is the general link — Contacts and requests (found in the footer of every page on this website).
Or do it from your profile page ...
- www.mql5.com
Here is the general link — Contacts and requests (found in the footer of every page on this website).
Or do it from your profile page ...
Thank you for helping! :)
Here is the general link — Contacts and requests (found in the footer of every page on this website).
Or do it from your profile page ...
Hey again, actually I found out that my MQL5 balance is 187 USD inside the MetaTrader 5 app but only 75 USD here on MQL5 website. Any ideas why?
Hey again, actually I found out that my MQL5 balance is 187 USD inside the MetaTrader 5 app but only 75 USD here on MQL5 website. Any ideas why?
Your correct MQL5 account balance is this: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/11983982/accounting
If you see anything different in the MT5 terminal, restart your MT5 terminal, logout and relogin into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and check again.
Make sure that you use the same MQL5 account.
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Hello everyone,
Can someone tell me if it's still possible to get my money back from my balance if I just delete my MQL5 account. Or are the money in my balance "lost" forever?. There might be a way to get them back or else it would be very disappointing.
I hope someone can help me :)