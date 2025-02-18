Does anyone know how this happened? - page 6
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As I said before I complained and since their answer was not acceptable (according to available evidence such as market price history), I raised the issue here to see if anyone has an answer to match with the broker's answer.
I can agree as a customer, if one doesn't like the service provided he can opt out and find a better broker
I can agree as a customer, if one doesn't like the service provided he can opt out and find a better broker
Without offense.
You seem confused : order type is a thing and execution mode is another.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties
vahid63 #:
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The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart (and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
And if you do not like some broker related to the habit of it - you are able to select the other broker.
It is not related to the terminal at all (it is related to the broker you select for your money).
By the way, the brokers should have the license to collect the money from the people on the way of deposit (same with banks).
Did you consult it with your government about it? Not?
So, sorry. The broker's issues and the discussion about the brokers are prohibited on the forum.
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For information.
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart (and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
.
.
.
It is not related to the terminal at all ...
Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for your reminding.
I do not know ... but I know that the price and orders etc are depended from the brokers only.
They do it on the way they do it ...
My example: I am selecting the broker on the following criteria:
After that - I look at their symbols proposed to trade, on their data/datafeed (quality of datafeed), go to some specialized forums to get the opinion about the broker, and more and more.
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About your case so I do not think that it is the terminal error (no one reported about it during the many years for example).
I think - it is just the broker's issue during high impacted news event.
I do not know
No, it isn't just the broker's issue, because my issue wasn't at news time and it occured in dozens of transactions at different times.
This tread finished for me because I found the ANSWER by your answer.
No, it isn't just the broker's issue, because my issue wasn't at news time and it occured in dozens of transactions at different times.
This tread finished for me because I found the ANSWER by your answer.
It is nothing to do with your "dozens of transactions at different times" (it is not a proof).
And, of course, you tried it with the different brokers (because you are not liar), right?
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More:
read this post where I collected about how all technical things are going to be fixed here: post #21
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I think - this discussion may be closed (I will not support you for your assumption related to this thread with many pages).
Because it is the technical forum, and this forum is not related to the brokers sorry.
If you have something so say in technical way - go to the service desk.
That's all.
(one more post on this thread - and I will delete the whole thread - for information).