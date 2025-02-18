Does anyone know how this happened? - page 6

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vahid63 #:
As I said before I complained and since their answer was not acceptable (according to available evidence such as market price history), I raised the issue here to see if anyone has an answer to match with the broker's answer. 

The fact that the broker acts correctly in a field does not mean that broker does not do anything wrong.

I can agree as a customer, if one doesn't like the service provided he can opt out and find a better broker

 
Marian Nelu Iopsu #:

I can agree as a customer, if one doesn't like the service provided he can opt out and find a better broker

I am agree too. But I still have the question why the broker should have the ability to make changes in the customer's account. Just as the customer cannot manipulate the system in such a way that the buy transaction is opened 20 pips below the market price, the broker should not have the ability to activate the buy transaction for the customer 20 pips above the market price. The terminal on both sides must be impartial.
 

Without offense.

You seem confused : order type is a thing and execution mode is another.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Order Properties - Trade Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Icham Aidibe #:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties

Thank you for sharing.

I think - at the current time - is related to the market order because the pending orders are not at the current time but are at the request price. When the price reaches the stop order level, it changes to market order and becomes -at the current time -. But when the price reaches the limit order level, it still remains -at the request price-. I hope someone will remind me if I'm wrong.

As I said before, even if we accept that the limit order changes to a market order, there is still no price at the level which the order was opened at it. The price even not reched close to it ,either in the chart and in the ticks history which I posted here. The order size was chosen as small as possible (0.01) so there is no discussion of slippage to fullfil the order.
If a broker is able to open the order at a level that the market price is far from it, this is a obvious manipulation.
Why is it the ability to manipulate accounts in the broker's terminal?
 

vahid63 #:

...

If a broker is able to open the order at a level that the market price is far from it, this is a obvious manipulation.
Why is it the ability to manipulate accounts in the broker's terminal?

The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart (and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
And if you do not like some broker related to the habit of it - you are able to select the other broker.

It is not related to the terminal at all (it is related to the broker you select for your money).

By the way, the brokers should have the license to collect the money from the people on the way of deposit (same with banks).
Did you consult it with your government about it? Not?

So, sorry. The broker's issues and the discussion about the brokers are prohibited on the forum.

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For information.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart (and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
.

.

.

It is not related to the terminal at all ...


Thank you for your reminding.

For last question:

Is it up to the broker to define the type of orders and how to open them, or is it determined by the broker's terminal?

 
vahid63 #:
Thank you for sharing.

I think - at the current time - is related to the market order because the pending orders are not at the current time but are at the request price. When the price reaches the stop order level, it changes to market order and becomes -at the current time -. But when the price reaches the limit order level, it still remains -at the request price-. I hope someone will remind me if I'm wrong.

As I said before, even if we accept that the limit order changes to a market order, there is still no price at the level which the order was opened at it. The price even not reched close to it ,either in the chart and in the ticks history which I posted here. The order size was chosen as small as possible (0.01) so there is no discussion of slippage to fullfil the order.
If a broker is able to open the order at a level that the market price is far from it, this is a obvious manipulation.
Why is it the ability to manipulate accounts in the broker's terminal?
I don't know much about their policies so I can't tell. 

If they grab ticks on deals as spread or others ways to pay themselves knowing it disavantages traders ? For sure. 

If they have intentionnaly manipulated your account seems a little paranoïd...
 
vahid63 #:
Thank you for your reminding.

For last question:

Is it up to the broker to define the type of orders and how to open them, or is it determined by the broker's terminal?

I do not know ... but I know that the price and orders etc are depended from the brokers only.
They do it on the way they do it ...

My example: I am selecting the broker on the following criteria:

  • the office of the broker should be in the walking distance from my house, and they should be registered in my country/city by affiliate for example (to get the governmental protection and so on). 
  • If not so - I am trying to look at american brokers (because they are having very strict supervising related to their activity) - if they accept the citizens from my country so the only problem is to how to deposit/withdraw ... but we all (Russians) are doing it using by some ways (no one complained about it in the Russian forum about it for example).

After that - I look at their symbols proposed to trade, on their data/datafeed (quality of datafeed), go to some specialized forums to get the opinion about the broker, and more and more.

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About your case so I do not think that it is the terminal error (no one reported about it during the many years for example).
I think - it is just the broker's issue during high impacted news event.

 
Sergey Golubev #:


I do not know


No, it isn't just the broker's issue, because my issue wasn't at news time and it occured in dozens of transactions at different times.

This tread finished for me because I found the ANSWER by your answer.

 
vahid63 #:

No, it isn't just the broker's issue, because my issue wasn't at news time and it occured in dozens of transactions at different times.

This tread finished for me because I found the ANSWER by your answer.

It is nothing to do with your "dozens of transactions at different times" (it is not a proof).
And, of course, you tried it with the different brokers (because you are not liar), right?
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More:

read this post where I collected about how all technical things are going to be fixed here: post  

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I think - this discussion may be closed (I will not support you for your assumption related to this thread with many pages).
Because it is the technical forum, and this forum is not related to the brokers sorry.

If you have something so say in technical way - go to the service desk.
That's all.
(one more post on this thread - and I will delete the whole thread - for information).

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