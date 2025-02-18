Does anyone know how this happened?
- Does anyone know how to code pending orders?
- MT4 chart on a website
- Limit Order Question
Hi.
Ask your broker.
Why are you querying it now? The trade was over a month ago.
Hi.
There seemed to be a large fluctuation at that time as seen on this M1 chart
If you chart the times and prices,on wider timeframes, it looks like those prices could have been hit although not clearly visible - here is M15
There seemed to be a large fluctuation at that time as seen on this M1 chart
If you chart the times and prices,on wider timeframes, it looks like those prices could have been hit although not clearly visible - here is M15
vahid63 #:
There seemed to be a large fluctuation at that time as seen on this M1 chart
If you chart the times and prices,on wider timeframes, it looks like those prices could have been hit although not clearly visible - here is M15
yes. but when a pisition opens, market price must reach to the level that position opened at it.
When you quote somebody's post, please do not reply inside the quote box. It looks like you have just quoted another post and not replied and your post is likely to be deleted.
I will edit your post this time.
What did they say?
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