Chart Scroll back automatically randomly

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[Deleted]  

I have this disabled which shifts chart to right end

but still sometime at randomly chart shifts back to 2 or 3 days back when i do analysis

How can i fix this or any method which disallows chart to move automatic scroll when this setting is disabled?

 

Check whether you are loading a template with this option unticked.

The end scroll option can be saved into a template, either ticked or unticked.

 

If you mean to control this programmatically, look at

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_autoscroll

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
  • www.mql5.com
Examples of Working with the Chart - Chart Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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