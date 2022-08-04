Chart Scroll back automatically randomly
If you mean to control this programmatically, look at
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_autoscroll
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
- www.mql5.com
Examples of Working with the Chart - Chart Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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I have this disabled which shifts chart to right end
but still sometime at randomly chart shifts back to 2 or 3 days back when i do analysis
How can i fix this or any method which disallows chart to move automatic scroll when this setting is disabled?