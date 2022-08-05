For those who would find it useful: Behold the universal "IsNewBarOnTimeframes()" - page 3
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what bug ?
My inference was only based on what you said my code was a lot more complicated.
Especially since you haven't initialized the object. This clearly indicates that you are not friends with classes.
Did you understand what I meant in this comment https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/429994/page2#comment_41227896 ?
It seemed like a bug to me when it returns true when one changes the timeframe but the bar is not new... or is it supposed to do that?
Did you understand what I meant in this comment https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/429994/page2#comment_41227896 ?
It seemed like a bug to me when it returns true when one changes the timeframe but the bar is not new... or is it supposed to do that?
I answered you here that it was not a bug, but your mistake.
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For those who would find it useful: Behold the universal "IsNewBarOnTimeframes()"
Nikolai Semko, 2022.08.04 20:45
This is because you are declaring an instance of the class, but you are initializing it:
should be like this:
or like this:
or like this:
CIsNewBar objDetector(PERIOD_M5);
I answered you here that it was not a bug, but your mistake.
It seems you think it is not appropriate to instantiate an object the way I did it, but if you read the MQL guides, you will see it is standard practice - examples below.
I usually follow these MQL examples as I am still learning this platform and rely on what the experts advise. I never had any problems instantiating in this manner, before I encountered your code that is..
If your code needs something specific to work right, you should put that in the comments/documentation or write better code which is not fallible in this manner.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/351
It seems you think it is not appropriate to instantiate an object the way I did it, but if you read the MQL guides, you will see it is standard practice - examples below.
I usually follow these MQL examples as I am still learning this platform and rely on what the experts advise. I never had any problems instantiating in this manner, before I encountered your code that is..
If your code needs something specific to work right, you should put that in the comments/documentation or write better code which is not fallible in this manner.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/351
Oh yes, indeed. I beg your pardon. It's just that I program in parallel in many languages. And as a rule, the behavior of such declarations of a class variable is precisely such that it equals NULL.
But I do not reproduce this bug, which you write about.
Please try to run my code and see if this bug will be reproduced?
Oh yes, indeed. I beg your pardon. It's just that I program in parallel in many languages. And as a rule, the behavior of such declarations of a class variable is precisely such that it equals NUUL.
But I do not reproduce this bug, which you write about.
Please try to run my code and see if this bug will be reproduced?
I get what you are saying, I have to use many languages too.
I will have try those alternatives you suggested tomorrow - I have no doubt they will work as designed, just so happens my way of implementing was different from yours and produced some unexpected results.
If you want to see the behaviour I experienced, here is the simple test script I used - just run it and change the time frames and you should see what I saw
I get what you are saying, I have to use many languages too.
I will have try those alternatives you suggested tomorrow - I have no doubt they will work as designed, just so happens my way of implementing was different from yours and produced some unexpected results.
If you want to see the behaviour I experienced, here is the simple test script I used - just run it and change the time frames and you should see what I saw
Yes, I've understood the problem. Thank you!
This happened only in EA and only with TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT (0), because variables, including class instances, are not re-initialized in EA when the timeframe is changed. Therefore, when TimeFrame = 0 (PERIOD_CURRENT), when changing the TimeFrame of the chart, the internal parameter tf must be changed to the current TimeFrame.
I fixed this issue. Now this class and test EA look like this:
this code works in MT5 too
Yes, I've understood the problem. Thank you!
This happened only in EA and only with TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT (0), because variables, including class instances, are not re-initialized in EA when the timeframe is changed. Therefore, when TimeFrame = 0 (PERIOD_CURRENT), when changing the TimeFrame of the chart, the internal parameter tf must be changed to the current TimeFrame.
I fixed this issue. Now this class and test EA look like this:
this code works in MT5 too
Looks good - I ran it on M1 & M5 and all fine!