Trade copying mismatch from signal on MQL VPS
If you are using MQL5 VPS so the copy trading is going on MQL5 VPS, and you should look at MQL5 VPS journal/logs (not at Metatrader journal, because "Enable realtime signal subscription" option should be disabled/unticked in your home Metatrader after migration of subscription to VPS).
Sergey Golubev #:
If you are using MQL5 VPS so the copy trading is going on MQL5 VPS, and you should look at MQL5 VPS journal/logs (not at Metatrader journal, because "Enable realtime signal subscription" option should be disabled/unticked in your home Metatrader after migration of subscription to VPS).
If you are using MQL5 VPS so the copy trading is going on MQL5 VPS, and you should look at MQL5 VPS journal/logs (not at Metatrader journal, because "Enable realtime signal subscription" option should be disabled/unticked in your home Metatrader after migration of subscription to VPS).
Thank you man! I did that hopefully it should not do this anymore
It is difficult to analyze the log file which you updated as an image ... because log file (from the journal) should be text file (*.txt).
Anyway, I see that signal provider closed one trades and those trades were closed for you.
For example, signal provider closed two positions/orders, and those positions/orders were closed for you (together with dublicates).
Make sure you've done everything correctly.
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal
I dont know how buy signals and i have add funds in my account:((
Lonays #:
I dont know how buy signals and i have add funds in my account:((
I dont know how buy signals and i have add funds in my account:((
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
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I am subscribed to a signal and have a VPS from MQL. The copied trades do not tally!
1** Below is the screenshot of signal trades:
2** Below is my terminal screenshot:
3*** Below is my Journal screenshot:
Can someone please help me? This is crazy, if signal continues to open the trades, for each trade my terminal will open 2 or 3 trades.
Any help is much appreciated!
Thank you