MT5 Strategy Tester, possible to switch between multiple timeframes ?
Hello,
In MT5, when starting the "Strategy Tester", the opened window displays the chart with the timeframe we have chosen. But ideally I would to be able to switch on different timeframes while still being in the Strategy Tester. Is it possible ?
Thank you
Yes it is possible, if you acces other timeframes in the ea for example.
Thank you, I got the Ichimoku ea/indicator from Insert > Indicators > Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, So I am not sure it's an "ea". Also, if it is I don't understand how to do what you are suggesting.
Regards
If think what you mean is a multi-timeframe indicator?
E.g. i got an EA that uses several multi-timeframe indicators. Like in the picture below.
During testing i also see the M15 timeframe, which is the timeframe of the indicator. But the indicators are also displayed in the lower tester timeframe (M5). Is that what you want?
Ok, to show you what I want in a clear way, here is what we can do on Tradingview:
As you can see, I am using the backtesting tool of Trading View (Replay), ans I am able to change the timeframe (the chart will reload accordingly everytime I change the timeframe).
You could just go back in history and press f12 so the chart moves forward one candle. (manual backtest).
If you want to switch between timeframes in the strategy tester, i think you have to write an indicator that loads all timeframes.
But I dont really understand why you want to backtest an indicator?
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Hello,
In MT5, when starting the "Strategy Tester", the opened window displays the chart with the timeframe we have chosen. But ideally I would to be able to switch on different timeframes while still being in the Strategy Tester. Is it possible ?
Thank you