Metatrader Ichimoku indicator, how to fill the cloud with a color ?

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Hello,



In Metatrader 5, I inserted Ichimoku indicator by going to Insert > Indicators > Trend > Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Here is what I got:




But, how could I fill the Ichimoku cloud with full color (instead of dashed vertical lines), like this :




Thank you

 

You can use one of those 3 custom indicators (attached).
Those indicators are from the CodeBase (I could not find the CodeBase link now so I attached them to the post).

Ichimoku cloud

 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can use one of those 3 custom indicators (attached).
Those indicators are from the CodeBase (I could not find the CodeBase link now so I attached them to the post).

Thanks a lot! Could also tell me where is the CodeBase ? Could be interesting to know.


Regards

 
AYMERIC75 #:

Thanks a lot! Could also tell me where is the CodeBase ? Could be interesting to know.


Regards

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
AYMERIC75:

Hello,



In Metatrader 5, I inserted Ichimoku indicator by going to Insert > Indicators > Trend > Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Here is what I got:




But, how could I fill the Ichimoku cloud with full color (instead of dashed vertical lines), like this :




Thank you

Insert tab › Indicators › Trend › Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Then Colors tab of Ichimoku and set the third column(width) of Up Kumo and Down Kumo to the last item in drop down menu


 
_MAHA_ #:

Insert tab › Indicators › Trend › Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Then Colors tab of Ichimoku and set the third column(width) of Up Kumo and Down Kumo to the last item in drop down menu


This is the right answer! Thank you so much!

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