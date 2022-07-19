Metatrader Ichimoku indicator, how to fill the cloud with a color ?
You can use one of those 3 custom indicators (attached).
Those indicators are from the CodeBase (I could not find the CodeBase link now so I attached them to the post).
Files:
ichimoku.mq5 6 kb
Ichimoku_Cloud.mq5 6 kb
IchimokuAlert_v11.mq5 30 kb
AYMERIC75 #:How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
Regards
Thanks a lot! Could also tell me where is the CodeBase ? Could be interesting to know.
Regards
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
AYMERIC75:
Thank you
Hello,
In Metatrader 5, I inserted Ichimoku indicator by going to Insert > Indicators > Trend > Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Here is what I got:
But, how could I fill the Ichimoku cloud with full color (instead of dashed vertical lines), like this :
Thank you
Insert tab › Indicators › Trend › Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Then Colors tab of Ichimoku and set the third column(width) of Up Kumo and Down Kumo to the last item in drop down menu
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Hello,
In Metatrader 5, I inserted Ichimoku indicator by going to Insert > Indicators > Trend > Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Here is what I got:
But, how could I fill the Ichimoku cloud with full color (instead of dashed vertical lines), like this :
Thank you