In Metatrader 5, why are some pairs not showing ?
-
MT5 Demo Account connected to server, "Waiting for update" on default charts, unable to open new charts - General - MQL5 programming forum
-
It's been a long time since someone reported "Waiting for update" On MT4. (2020)
-
According to IBFX, open market watch (Control+M) drag the symbol to the chart. Init() probably would fire.
EA stops working after "WAITING FOR UPDATE" message... need help! - MQL4 programming forum #3
"Waiting for update" - Live Charts - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
-
On some brokers demo accounts expire after several weeks, need to reopen periodically.
Message "Waiting for update" - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
-
Try closing the terminal and delete «data folder»\..\config\terminal.ini You'll lose the placement of any open charts.
Toolbars disappear - MQL4 programming forum (2011)
MT4 Freezing when selecting Indicator List or Object List. Help! - MQL4 programming forum #4 #11 (2008)
MT5 under wine (Linux) - issue since build 2981 - MT5 - General - MQL5 programming forum (2021.06.24)
-
-
Otherwise, backup your data, uninstall the terminal, delete the data directory, reinstall.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
As you can see on the following screenshot, three pairs (AUDNZD, NZDUSD and GBPJPY) are not displayed.
Do you have any idea why and how to resolve this ?
Thanks !
Aymeric