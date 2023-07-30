Visual difference between the terminal and the tester
Hello
Do you have any idea why a code does not give the same result on the trading terminal and the strategy tester?
Here are the screenshots
Tester
Terminal
Hi again I’m sorry, the screenshots are not well centered The problem is not the signal. It is consistent on both charts What is wrong are the fillings that are not good at all in the tester
Ok I missed that.
An other time please post clear screenshots and explain what you are doing exactly. That's the drawing of an indicator ?
Here is an image where the two are in sync and finally even the signal is not good. The filling either
And I don’t know which direction to dig for an answer
Why such a difference between the terminal and the tester?
No code error, not even a warning
Any idea of a way to investigate?
Thank you
Here is an image where the two are in sync and finally even the signal is not good. The filling either
And I don’t know which direction to dig for an answer
Why such a difference between the terminal and the tester?
No code error, not even a warning
Any idea of a way to investigate?
Thank you
Well there is obviously a bug in your code which triggers only with the tester.
Post your code if you need help.
I tried to fill my 2 zones with only one buffer
#property indicator_label2 "Rsi En zone" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color2 clrGreen, clrRed // Entre ces 2 buffers SetIndexBuffer( indexBuffer2, g_BufferRsiFill, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( indexBuffer3, g_BufferFill, INDICATOR_DATA); ArrayInitialize( g_BufferRsiFill, 0); ArrayInitialize( g_BufferFill, 0);
These 2 buffers are filled either with the extremes, or with "0" so that the colored zones are detached
and as I see on the chart, the value goes from 0 (the bottom of the chart) to the first value that is not 0 but something else and even filling with something other than 0 doesn't work, it gets confused on the tester display.
I will redo the code, with two filling buffers ....
It's a bit annoying this difference that will cost a lot in resources
Hello How are you?
So I come back to this difference between terminal and tester
So it’s not my code, but the problem is the same
Here is the download link https://www.mql5.com/fr/code/16507
There is a difference in display between the two As for mine
See the picture
At the top the tester with the lines that start from the value 0
at the bottom the terminal without parasite line
In the code here is the part that in my opinion makes this difference
You have to look at fill1 and fill2, these are the values that draw the polygon to color and by default it is Zero
fill1[i] = unio[i]; if (unio[i] > LevelUp) { fill2[i] = LevelUp; } else if (unio[i] < LevelDown) { fill2[i] = LevelDown; } else { fill1[i] = 0; fill2[i] = 0; }
And this line that we see, is in fact the start of the polygon (0 and 0) that the tester shows and not the terminal
I have some solutions, but I would like your opinion
Thank you
What are the settings used to reproduce that with the Tester ?
I can't reproduce it.
Hello
So I tried on the EURUSD in H1 like you, and I have the defect on the tester
In H1 Param and tester
In D1 Param and tester
If you can’t reproduce, it’s not a code problem then, but a platform or broker problem?
I’m with metatrader 5 build 3802
Thank you
Hello
So I tried on the EURUSD in H1 like you, and I have the defect on the tester
In H1 Param and tester
In D1 Param and tester
If you can’t reproduce, it’s not a code problem then, but a platform or broker problem?
I’m with metatrader 5 build 3802
Thank you
Please don't cut the time scale in your screenshot.
No I can't reproduce it, tried on 3802 and 3815.
Which broker server are you using ?
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Hello
Do you have any idea why a code does not give the same result on the trading terminal and the strategy tester?
Here are the screenshots
Tester
Terminal