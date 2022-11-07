Product shows on Mql5 Market but not inside metatrader market tab

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Hello guys, I have publish a product yesterday and on Mql5 Market, when I search on Mql5 the product is visible but when I search inside any metatrader 4 tab "Market" the product does not show.

Do you have any idea why this is happening?

[Deleted]  
Italo Santana Gomes: Hello guys, I have publish a product yesterday and on Mql5 Market, when I search on Mql5 the product is visible but when I search inside any metatrader 4 tab "Market" the product does not show. Do you have any idea why this is happening?
I did a search with my MT4 and it found them after the third attempt. It could just be that it was still updating the database. Try again now.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I did a search with my MT4 and it found them after the third attempt. It could just be that it was still updating the database. Try again now.

Still nothing, I have 2 clients that bought the indicator and they are having the same problem, they cannot find the indicator to install.


 
Do this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/250769#comment_9026401 ?
market products not showing in the mt4 market tab - MT4 market products not showing in the MT4 Market tab
market products not showing in the mt4 market tab - MT4 market products not showing in the MT4 Market tab
  • 2018.06.05
  • www.mql5.com
Any help / ideas very much appreciated. I'm very sorry but what i should have explained better  was that there are "no products visible" as normal. I can enter the product name in search but it appears to also have failed as nothing appears
 

Just to say that I followed this video on youtube and It worked:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndywO6Fg_sY

Metatrader Troubleshoot #1 Indicator not showing in market tab
Metatrader Troubleshoot #1 Indicator not showing in market tab
  • 2021.11.25
  • www.youtube.com
If you are unable to view your purchase produced in the MetaTrader market tab, unable to install it to MetaTrader 4/5. Then follow this video guidance to sho...
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Do this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/250769#comment_9026401 ?

Yes, It worked, thanks

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