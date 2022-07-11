Registered a demo account How to trade NAS100
- Close this chart and open it once again.
- Check connection of Metatrader with the broker (with the broker's server).
- Check specification of this symbol to know the following: the trading is prohibited by broker for this symbol or not.
它是灰色的并且提示被禁用但我不知道在哪里打开它
disabled
disabled
But if the broker disabled the trading for this symbol - go to the other broker.
Because all the symbols are related to the brokers only (it is not related to Metatrader at all).
I register here and log in to the MT5 demo account
MT5 is trading platform, and this platform does not have any trading account.
The trading accounts are related to the brokers.
Yes, some traders/coders are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to test beta builds of Metatrader 5 and to update MT5 to new builds.
But for trading - you need to select the broker and open demo (or real/live) account with the broker (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
Look at the links about how to open accounts:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how i can gain 1 million dollar?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
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