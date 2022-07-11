Registered a demo account How to trade NAS100

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Prohibited transaction I don't know how to fix it
 
  • Close this chart and open it once again.
  • Check connection of Metatrader with the broker (with the broker's server).
  • Check specification of this symbol to know the following: the trading is prohibited by broker for this symbol or not.
About specification: example with EURUSD.



EURUSD specification


 



它是灰色的并且提示被禁用但我不知道在哪里打开它

 





disabled

 
niming333 #:





disabled

I do not speak Chinese language so I can not read anything from your screenshot.
But if the broker disabled the trading for this symbol - go to the other broker.
Because all the symbols are related to the brokers only (it is not related to Metatrader at all).
 


I register here and log in to the MT5 demo account

 
niming333 #:


I register here and log in to the MT5 demo account

MT5 is trading platform, and this platform does not have any trading account.
The trading accounts are related to the brokers.

Yes, some traders/coders are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to test beta builds of Metatrader 5 and to update MT5 to new builds.
But for trading - you need to select the broker and open demo (or real/live) account with the broker (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).

Look at the links about how to open accounts:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how i can gain 1 million dollar?

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

MetaTrader 5帮助 → 入门指南 → 开设账户 

Demo accounts for Metatrader 5


开设账户 - 入门指南 - MetaTrader 5帮助
开设账户 - 入门指南 - MetaTrader 5帮助
  • www.metatrader5.com
在交易平台上提供了两类账户: 演示和真实。演示账户提供了在交易模式下操作的机会而无需实际资金, 可以测试交易策略。所有功能的作用与实际账户相同。不同之处在于演示账户无需投资即可开户, 所以, 任何人都不要期望从演示账户盈利。 点击 " 开设账户", 在 文件...
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