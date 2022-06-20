need help for coding string in mql4
invalid code
input string commandline =" -X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer +token+" -F "message=Hello " https://notify-api.line.me/api/notify";
corrected
input string commandline =" -X POST -H \"Authorization: Bearer "+token+" -F \"message=Hello \" https://notify-api.line.me/api/notify";
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I'd recommend you create a batch file with what you want and then shell that.
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See:
Syntax for calling AutoIt compiled Script (.exe) using ShellExecuteW in MT4 EA (Quest) - MQL4 programming forum (2015)
run a *.bat from EA (Route206) - MQL4 programming forum (2015)
Execute an exe-file from MQL (Steffen Siegert) - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
Why are you shelling out to CURL when you can simply use the WebRequest function for similar results?
2. Sending a request of any type specifying the custom set of headers for a more flexible interaction with various Web services.
int WebRequest( const string method, // HTTP method const string url, // URL const string headers, // headers int timeout, // timeout const char &data[], // the array of the HTTP message body char &result[], // an array containing server response data string &result_headers // headers of server response );
- docs.mql4.com
Why are you shelling out to CURL when you can simply use the WebRequest function for similar results?
2. Sending a request of any type specifying the custom set of headers for a more flexible interaction with various Web services.
Could you please edit how to use webrequest I try but still have error.
extern string extoken = “[YourToken]” ;
void OnInit(){
LineNotify(extoken,”MQL4 Line Sent”);
}
void LineNotify(string token,string Massage){
string headers;
char post[], result[];
headers=”Authorization: Bearer “+token+”\r\n”;
headers+=”Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r\n”;
ArrayResize(post,StringToCharArray(“message=”+Massage,post,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8)-1);
int res = WebRequest(“POST”, “https://notify-api.line.me/api/notify", headers, 10000, post, result, headers);
Print(“Status code: “ , res, “, error: “, GetLastError());
Print(“Server response: “, CharArrayToString(result));
}
I gave you a link to the documentation which has examples, so do your research. I'm not going to code it for you. If you need coding done for you, consider using the Freelance section.
Please edit your post (don't make a new one) and use "</>" icon or Alt+S to add your code properly to your post. It is difficult to read when you just copy/paste it as normal text.
Did you read the section in the documentation about providing permission to use the web address?
"Note: To use the WebRequest() function, add the addresses of the required servers in the list of allowed URLs in the "Expert Advisors" tab of the "Options" window. Server port is automatically selected on the basis of the specified protocol - 80 for "http://" and 443 for "https://"."
You have not provided any details of what errors you are getting. Show what is printed to the logs.
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I want to execute this command line by buiding script by shell32.dll in mt4
curl "-X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer +token+" -F "message=Hello " https://notify-api.line.me/api/notify";
extern string token =";askdjfeiwlll";
input string executablename ="curl";
input string commandline =" -X POST -H "Authorization: Bearer +token+" -F "message=Hello " https://notify-api.line.me/api/notify";
void OnStart()
{
StartProcess(ExecutableName,cammandline,);
}
it show error
'https' - semicolon expected
'https' - unexpected token probaly type is missing?
':' semicolon expected
How can I fill that string commandline parameter with " \ : with correctly
I try to use read manual but still confuse
Thank for help