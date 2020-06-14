I need to know how to fill an enum or get a drop down list, with a string array :))

Hello,


Thanks to read my question:

I got an array[x] 

x=196 // number of strings grabbed by:  SymbolsTotal(0)

I grab all name instrument and put them in that string array, for that it works well :)

Now I need to get a drop down list to show all names to the guy who will set his instrument in the properties window (indicator)

like "enum"  or drop down list

But the string array can't work with extern or input

So if you can give me a path to get what I am looking for, that should be very nice :))

Thanks a lot and please have a nice day.

here is a small piece of my code about that string array[]

---------------------

string testArray[]; // global variables

int getFullSymbols = SymbolsTotal(0); // start in OnInit()

 ArrayResize(testArray,getFullSymbols);

 for(int a = 0; a < getFullSymbols; a++)

{

   testArray[a]=SymbolName(a,0);

} // end

---------------------------

I think that you have made enough posts in this forum so that you should know to use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code!

Please edit your post.

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Symbols (Forex ISO 4217)                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum symbol
  {
   AED,   //    AED - United Arab Emirates dirham
   AFN,   //    AFN - Afghan afghani
   ALL,   //    ALL - Albanian lek
   AMD,   //    AMD - Armenian dram
   ANG,   //    ANG - Netherlands Antillean guilder
   AOA,   //    AOA - Angolan kwanza
   ARS,   //    ARS - Argentine peso
   AUD,   //    AUD - Australian dollar
   AWG,   //    AWG - Aruban florin
   AZN,   //    AZN - Azerbaijani manat
   BAM,   //    BAM - Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark
   BBD,   //    BBD - Barbados dollar
   BDT,   //    BDT - Bangladeshi taka
   BGN,   //    BGN - Bulgarian lev
   BHD,   //    BHD - Bahraini dinar
   BIF,   //    BIF - Burundian franc
   BMD,   //    BMD - Bermudian dollar
   BND,   //    BND - Brunei dollar
   BOB,   //    BOB - Boliviano
   BOV,   //    BOV - Bolivian Mvdol (funds code)
   BRL,   //    BRL - Brazilian real
   BSD,   //    BSD - Bahamian dollar
   BTN,   //    BTN - Bhutanese ngultrum
   BWP,   //    BWP - Botswana pula
   BYN,   //    BYN - Belarusian ruble
   BYR,   //    BYR - Belarusian ruble
   BZD,   //    BZD - Belize dollar
   CAD,   //    CAD - Canadian dollar
   CDF,   //    CDF - Congolese franc
   CHE,   //    CHE - WIR Euro (complementary currency)
   CHF,   //    CHF - Swiss franc
   CHW,   //    CHW - WIR Franc (complementary currency)
   CLF,   //    CLF - Unidad de Fomento (funds code)
   CLP,   //    CLP - Chilean peso
   CNY,   //    CNY - Chinese yuan
   COP,   //    COP - Colombian peso
   COU,   //    COU - Unidad de Valor Real (UVR) (funds code)
   CRC,   //    CRC - Costa Rican colon
   CUC,   //    CUC - Cuban convertible peso
   CUP,   //    CUP - Cuban peso
   CVE,   //    CVE - Cape Verde escudo
   CZK,   //    CZK - Czech koruna
   DJF,   //    DJF - Djiboutian franc
   DKK,   //    DKK - Danish krone
   DOP,   //    DOP - Dominican peso
   DZD,   //    DZD - Algerian dinar
   EGP,   //    EGP - Egyptian pound
   ERN,   //    ERN - Eritrean nakfa
   ETB,   //    ETB - Ethiopian birr
   EUR,   //    EUR - Euro
   FJD,   //    FJD - Fiji dollar
   FKP,   //    FKP - Falkland Islands pound
   GBP,   //    GBP - Pound sterling
   GEL,   //    GEL - Georgian lari
   GHS,   //    GHS - Ghanaian cedi
   GIP,   //    GIP - Gibraltar pound
   GMD,   //    GMD - Gambian dalasi
   GNF,   //    GNF - Guinean franc
   GTQ,   //    GTQ - Guatemalan quetzal
   GYD,   //    GYD - Guyanese dollar
   HKD,   //    HKD - Hong Kong dollar
   HNL,   //    HNL - Honduran lempira
   HRK,   //    HRK - Croatian kuna
   HTG,   //    HTG - Haitian gourde
   HUF,   //    HUF - Hungarian forint
   IDR,   //    IDR - Indonesian rupiah
   ILS,   //    ILS - Israeli new shekel
   INR,   //    INR - Indian rupee
   IQD,   //    IQD - Iraqi dinar
   IRR,   //    IRR - Iranian rial
   ISK,   //    ISK - Icelandic króna
   JMD,   //    JMD - Jamaican dollar
   JOD,   //    JOD - Jordanian dinar
   JPY,   //    JPY - Japanese yen
   KES,   //    KES - Kenyan shilling
   KGS,   //    KGS - Kyrgyzstani som
   KHR,   //    KHR - Cambodian riel
   KMF,   //    KMF - Comoro franc
   KPW,   //    KPW - North Korean won
   KRW,   //    KRW - South Korean won
   KWD,   //    KWD - Kuwaiti dinar
   KYD,   //    KYD - Cayman Islands dollar
   KZT,   //    KZT - Kazakhstani tenge
   LAK,   //    LAK - Lao kip
   LBP,   //    LBP - Lebanese pound
   LKR,   //    LKR - Sri Lankan rupee
   LRD,   //    LRD - Liberian dollar
   LSL,   //    LSL - Lesotho loti
   LYD,   //    LYD - Libyan dinar
   MAD,   //    MAD - Moroccan dirham
   MDL,   //    MDL - Moldovan leu
   MGA,   //    MGA - Malagasy ariary
   MKD,   //    MKD - Macedonian denar
   MMK,   //    MMK - Myanmar kyat
   MNT,   //    MNT - Mongolian tögrög
   MOP,   //    MOP - Macanese pataca
   MRO,   //    MRO - Mauritanian ouguiya
   MUR,   //    MUR - Mauritian rupee
   MVR,   //    MVR - Maldivian rufiyaa
   MWK,   //    MWK - Malawian kwacha
   MXN,   //    MXN - Mexican peso
   MXV,   //    MXV - Mexican Unidad de Inversion (UDI) (funds code)
   MYR,   //    MYR - Malaysian ringgit
   MZN,   //    MZN - Mozambican metical
   NAD,   //    NAD - Namibian dollar
   NGN,   //    NGN - Nigerian naira
   NIO,   //    NIO - Nicaraguan córdoba
   NOK,   //    NOK - Norwegian krone
   NPR,   //    NPR - Nepalese rupee
   NZD,   //    NZD - New Zealand dollar
   OMR,   //    OMR - Omani rial
   PAB,   //    PAB - Panamanian balboa
   PEN,   //    PEN - Peruvian Sol
   PGK,   //    PGK - Papua New Guinean kina
   PHP,   //    PHP - Philippine peso
   PKR,   //    PKR - Pakistani rupee
   PLN,   //    PLN - Polish złoty
   PYG,   //    PYG - Paraguayan guaraní
   QAR,   //    QAR - Qatari riyal
   RON,   //    RON - Romanian leu
   RSD,   //    RSD - Serbian dinar
   RUB,   //    RUB - Russian ruble
   RWF,   //    RWF - Rwandan franc
   SAR,   //    SAR - Saudi riyal
   SBD,   //    SBD - Solomon Islands dollar
   SCR,   //    SCR - Seychelles rupee
   SDG,   //    SDG - Sudanese pound
   SEK,   //    SEK - Swedish krona/kronor
   SGD,   //    SGD - Singapore dollar
   SHP,   //    SHP - Saint Helena pound
   SLL,   //    SLL - Sierra Leonean leone
   SOS,   //    SOS - Somali shilling
   SRD,   //    SRD - Surinamese dollar
   SSP,   //    SSP - South Sudanese pound
   STD,   //    STD - São Tomé and Príncipe dobra
   SYP,   //    SYP - Syrian pound
   SZL,   //    SZL - Swazi lilangeni
   THB,   //    THB - Thai baht
   TJS,   //    TJS - Tajikistani somoni
   TMT,   //    TMT - Turkmenistani manat
   TND,   //    TND - Tunisian dinar
   TOP,   //    TOP - Tongan paʻanga
   TRY,   //    TRY - Turkish lira
   TTD,   //    TTD - Trinidad and Tobago dollar
   TWD,   //    TWD - New Taiwan dollar
   TZS,   //    TZS - Tanzanian shilling
   UAH,   //    UAH - Ukrainian hryvnia
   UGX,   //    UGX - Ugandan shilling
   USD,   //    USD - United States dollar
   USN,   //    USN - United States dollar (next day) (funds code)
   UYI,   //    UYI - Uruguay Peso en Unidades Indexadas (URUIURUI) (funds code)
   UYU,   //    UYU - Uruguayan peso
   UZS,   //    UZS - Uzbekistan som
   VEF,   //    VEF - Venezuelan bolívar
   VND,   //    VND - Vietnamese dong
   VUV,   //    VUV - Vanuatu vatu
   WST,   //    WST - Samoan tala
   XAF,   //    XAF - CFA franc BEAC
   XAG,   //    XAG - Silver (one troy ounce)
   XAU,   //    XAU - Gold (one troy ounce)
   XBA,   //    XBA - European Composite Unit (EURCO) (bond market unit)
   XBB,   //    XBB - European Monetary Unit (E.M.U.-6) (bond market unit)
   XBC,   //    XBC - European Unit of Account 9 (E.U.A.-9) (bond market unit)
   XBD,   //    XBD - European Unit of Account 17 (E.U.A.-17) (bond market unit)
   XCD,   //    XCD - East Caribbean dollar
   XDR,   //    XDR - Special drawing rights
   XFU,   //    XFU - UIC franc (special settlement currency)
   XOF,   //    XOF - CFA franc BCEAO
   XPD,   //    XPD - Palladium (one troy ounce)
   XPF,   //    XPF - CFP franc (franc Pacifique)
   XPT,   //    XPT - Platinum (one troy ounce)
   XSU,   //    XSU - SUCRE
   XTS,   //    XTS - Code reserved for testing purposes
   XUA,   //    XUA - ADB Unit of Account
   XXX,   //    XXX - No currency
   YER,   //    YER - Yemeni rial
   ZAR,   //    ZAR - South African rand
   ZMW,   //    ZMW - Zambian kwacha
  };
 

the reply above has solved your problem already, if only the sequence in this enum be the same with the symbollist in your array[].

thus, you can use array index to get every symbol.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

hello,

symbols in iso, very nice, but I need to get a drop down list from my string array, as the string array done it.

because it is a mixed list (forex, indice, ...)

and there are with + or . at the end of them. i just want to select one in that drop down list and use it wthi an indicator , but without open a chart.

so, may be the thing a need doesn't exit in mql4. i think to create a canvas to create a drop down list as I want.

okay thanks for that idea.


hve a nice day :))

 
jackycode:

the reply above has solved your problem already, if only the sequence in this enum be the same with the symbollist in your array[].

thus, you can use array index to get every symbol.

hello,

good idea, but I need the list from any brokers not a static list, because there is more than forex.

from 

SymbolName(a,0)

I get the whole pairs ->  EURJPY+ or EURJPY. or EURJPY and that what I get from my string array and use in my code

the most easy way will to get my drop down list will be 

extern string testArray[];

but I get


I need more search to get what I need

thanks a lot

 
Keith Watford:

I think that you have made enough posts in this forum so that you should know to use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code!

Please edit your post.

hello,

done, thanks a lot.

 
boobyditbeber:

hello,

symbols in iso, very nice, but I need to get a drop down list from my string array, as the string array done it.

because it is a mixed list (forex, indice, ...)

and there are with + or . at the end of them. i just want to select one in that drop down list and use it wthi an indicator , but without open a chart.

so, may be the thing a need doesn't exit in mql4. i think to create a canvas to create a drop down list as I want.

okay thanks for that idea.


hve a nice day :))

Of course it was just an example.

You would have to use the actual names of the pairs you want to show in the input parameters drop down.

Additionally you can use 

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE

And

SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT

To solve incompatible pre and postfix issues among different brokers.


 
Marco vd Heijden:

Of course it was just an example.

You would have to use the actual names of the pairs you want to show in the input parameters drop down.

Additionally you can use 

And

To solve incompatible pre and postfix issues among different brokers.


hello,

nice answer, I tested it for all kind of pairs and give currency only, I didn' know about that. very interesting.

thank to you to give me some very good way to get what I need  :)

for my code I need the full string as my string array store in memory. I will use it to apply an indicator like MACD, STOCHASTIC or others.

I will not open a chart to apply that indicator on my pairs. Often we can see RAW , standart or pro trading account.

In the list about my own broker I get 2 kinds about pairs, one for standart account like that EURJPY and onre for RAW account like EURJPY+, I use the last to open a chart because my own account is linked with a RAW acount.

for what I want to code, the user will have to choice his pair on his own list that his broker gives.

Because of that, if I link a pair without the postfix the result should be different. often the price is diferent between a RAW and STandart account.

i think to use an extern string variable and the user will fill it with  ;  between each pair and I will check if that pair match with one in my string array I did creat before and that will be enough to get what I want.

EURJPY+;EURUSD+;.......

the drop down list in the properties indicator is implemented in the core of MT4 and MT4 coders didn't want to give the possibility to fill an enum from a string because about the security of MT4.

So I will use a more simple code as I wrote before.

MT4 is very good software but with some limitations linked to security or complexity.

Thanks again for the time you spend about my ask :))

Laurent

 
boobyditbeber:

hello,

nice answer, I tested it for all kind of pairs and give currency only, I didn' know about that. very interesting.

thank to you to give me some very good way to get what I need  :)

for my code I need the full string as my string array store in memory. I will use it to apply an indicator like MACD, STOCHASTIC or others.

I will not open a chart to apply that indicator on my pairs. Often we can see RAW , standart or pro trading account.

In the list about my own broker I get 2 kinds about pairs, one for standart account like that EURJPY and onre for RAW account like EURJPY+, I use the last to open a chart because my own account is linked with a RAW acount.

for what I want to code, the user will have to choice his pair on his own list that his broker gives.

Because of that, if I link a pair without the postfix the result should be different. often the price is diferent between a RAW and STandart account.

i think to use an extern string variable and the user will fill it with  ;  between each pair and I will check if that pair match with one in my string array I did creat before and that will be enough to get what I want.

the drop down list in the properties indicator is implemented in the core of MT4 and MT4 coders didn't want to give the possibility to fill an enum from a string because about the security of MT4.

So I will use a more simple code as I wrote before.

MT4 is very good software but with some limitations linked to security or complexity.

Thanks again for the time you spend about my ask :))

Laurent


Once you get all the symbols list from broker. Add the strings in array: TradePairsArr

Then you can try this to check for postfixes:

// Place this snippet inside your init function:
string TradePairsArr[] =  {"AUDUSD","EURUSD","GBPUSD","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"};
for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(TradePairsArr); i++) {
  
  // Check suffixes
  string PostfixArray[8] = {".","..","+","i","m",".stp",".G","pro"};
  string postfix = "";
  int size = ArraySize(PostfixArray);
  
  for(int a=0; a < size; a++) {
         postfix = PostfixArray[a];
  
         if(!IsSymbol(TradePairsArr[i]) && IsSymbol(TradePairsArr[i]+postfix)) {
                TradePairsArr[i] = TradePairsArr[i]+postfix;
                break;
         }
  }
  
  if(!IsSymbol(TradePairsArr[i]) && !IsSymbol(TradePairsArr[i]+postfix)) {
         Print("Symbol does not exist: " + TradePairsArr[i]);
         RemoveIndexFromArray(TradePairsArr, i);
         i--;
  }
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsSymbol(string symbol)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
{
   SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
   return GetLastError() != ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL;
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T> void RemoveIndexFromArray(T& A[], int iPos)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
{
   int iLast;
   for(iLast = ArraySize(A) - 1; iPos < iLast; ++iPos)
      A[iPos] = A[iPos + 1];
   ArrayResize(A, iLast);
}

For Symbols list I just hard-code everything and give users an option to specify their own pair list in case if they use BTC or stocks etc.

And if symbol is not found on broker, user will get a message that Symbol does not exist.

enum ENUM_PT 
{
   Manual=0,   // Own Pair list
   Core7=1,    // Forex Core 7
   Core14=2,   // Forex Core 14
   Core28=3,   // All 28 pairs
   AUDPairs=6, // AUD pairs
   CADPairs=8, // CAD pairs
   EURPairs=5, // EUR pairs
   GBPPairs=7, // GBP pairs
   JPYPairs=4, // JPY pairs
   NZDPairs=9 // NZD pairs
};

extern string OwnPairs = "EURUSD,BTCUSD,Facebook";   // Main Pair List(Comma Seperated)
extern ENUM_PT     PairsTrading     = 0;    // Main Pairs Preset

string Core7Pairs[] =  {"AUDUSD","EURUSD","GBPUSD","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"};
string Core14Pairs[] = {"AUDJPY","AUDUSD","CHFJPY","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURUSD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPUSD","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY"};
string Core28Pairs[] = {"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY","CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD","EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD","NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"};
string JPYPairs[] = {"AUDJPY","CADJPY","CHFJPY","EURJPY","GBPJPY","NZDJPY","USDJPY"};
string EURPairs[] = {"EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD","EURUSD"};
string AUDPairs[] = {"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","EURAUD","GBPAUD"};
string GBPPairs[] = {"GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD","EURGBP"};
string CADPairs[] = {"CADCHF","CADJPY","AUDCAD","EURCAD","GBPCAD","NZDCAD","USDCAD"};
string NZDPairs[] = {"NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","AUDNZD","EURNZD","GBPNZD"};

// Snippet in init function:
if (PairsTrading == 0)
  StringSplit(OwnPairs,',',TradePairsArr);
if (PairsTrading == 1)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,Core7Pairs);
if (PairsTrading == 2)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,Core14Pairs);      
if (PairsTrading == 3)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,Core28Pairs);
if (PairsTrading == 4)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,JPYPairs);
if (PairsTrading == 5)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,EURPairs);
if (PairsTrading == 6)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,AUDPairs);
if (PairsTrading == 7)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,GBPPairs);
if (PairsTrading == 8)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,CADPairs);
if (PairsTrading == 9)
  ArrayCopy(TradePairsArr,NZDPairs);
  
if (ArraySize(TradePairsArr) <= 0)
{
  Print("No pairs to trade");
  return(INIT_FAILED);
}
 

You don't need that you can use SymbolInfoString() to get the base and profit currency without pre- and postfixes.

string base       = SymbolInfoString(SymbolName(pos,1),SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);
string profit     = SymbolInfoString(SymbolName(pos,1),SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);
string symbolname = base+profit;
12
