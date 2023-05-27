Erratic, non-existent errors & possible MetaEditor failures.
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Hello all
Right can anybody shed any light on the reason as to why MetaEditor is telling that I have unexpected tokens where correct syntaxes have been adhered to, in addition to the `'return' - semicolon expected diagnostics-data-002.mqh 203 4` message appearing when there is literally a semicolon right there. The `return` is a string format, therefore - unlike void functions - I need to return a value.
Is anyone else having failures with Meta Editor at the moment? This is not the first time I have had majors failures with this, despite there being no errors or bugs in my code. I have version 5 build 2403.
Thanks
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