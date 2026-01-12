MQL5 VPS problem - page 7
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Not sure if this has been asked before. I have an alert that pushes notifications to my laptop and phone when I'm on my laptop. But when I step away and the laptop snoozes or whatever it does, I don't get said notifications to my phone. I have a MQL VPS that appears to be live and correctly activated, yet I don't get alerts as I should with an activated VPS. MQL is no help in customer support so before I abandon their VPS I wanted to ask the group for any feedback. Appreciate.. Thanks!
Not sure if this has been asked before. I have an alert that pushes notifications to my laptop and phone when I'm on my laptop. But when I step away and the laptop snoozes or whatever it does, I don't get said notifications to my phone. I have a MQL VPS that appears to be live and correctly activated, yet I don't get alerts as I should with an activated VPS. MQL is no help in customer support so before I abandon their VPS I wanted to ask the group for any feedback. Appreciate.. Thanks!
Not sure if this has been asked before. I have an alert that pushes notifications to my laptop and phone when I'm on my laptop. But when I step away and the laptop snoozes or whatever it does, I don't get said notifications to my phone. I have a MQL VPS that appears to be live and correctly activated, yet I don't get alerts as I should with an activated VPS. MQL is no help in customer support so before I abandon their VPS I wanted to ask the group for any feedback. Appreciate.. Thanks!
What type of notifications are you referring to? Are they sent by the advisor or the terminal?
Thank you. I have an EA that alerts me when two EMAs cross. There is a pop up alert on screen and an alert sent to my phone. When the laptop is snoozing I don't get these alerts. So the computer has to be on all the time. I thought a VPS was supposed to take care of that. Otherwise I risk burning out my laptop keeping it plugged in and on all the time. Appreciate your feedback.
Please read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
It also mentions setting up push notifications, which indicates that push notifications should work on a VPS:
It is highly recommended that you specify your MetaQuotes ID and allow sending messages of performed trades in Notifications tab. Thus, you will stay aware of what is going on at your trading account without even opening your terminal.
Before you migrate, make sure that push notifications are enabled in the terminal settings (from which you are migrating) and the MetaQuotes ID of the device you want to receive notifications on is specified.