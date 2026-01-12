MQL5 VPS problem - page 6
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So, it was solved, right?
Seems, the service desk upgraded MQL5 portal for solving this issue.
Yes it is solved. Thanks.
As of now I would say it has a temp solve. Servers are showing up in English again, servers are showing up in MT4 again. I can only say that they are doing something about it but hopefully they can solve the ping to the servers as it is still through the roof.
UPDATE: Back to 2-3 MS on London servers. Clearly being fixed promptly now, I would however still want some form of explanation to know what actually happened over the last 14 hours
Yes I see something recovered. I also see the vps back to the navigator right now.
So, it was solved, right?
Seems, the service desk upgraded MQL5 portal for solving this issue.
I had to reinstall everything and cancel my VPS subscription. Trades were open, this is a serious issue that is not allowed to happen again.
I had to reinstall everything and cancel my VPS subscription. Trades were open, this is a serious issue that is not allowed to happen again.
If your EA opened trades then it should be close them as well like usual..my EA just works fine during this period.
If your EA opened trades then it should be close them as well like usual..my EA just works fine during this period.
The issue seems to be that the installed MT4 platform was disabled therefore cannot launch from original directory. The work around solution is to re-download MT4 from your broker (or wherever you can download it) and reisntall in a different directory. You then have to copy and paste all your important files from the old directory to the new one. Log into your broker account again and all works fine.
The issue seems to be that the installed MT4 platform was disabled therefore cannot launch from original directory. The work around solution is to re-download MT4 from your broker (or wherever you can download it) and reisntall in a different directory. You then have to copy and paste all your important files from the old directory to the new one. Log into your broker account again and all works fine.
Reinstalling all my MT4 platforms and recreating my world for each account was a major pain in the butt, but I'm back up and running. My MT5 accounts now are in English again as well for server names.
Still no public statement from MQL5?!? What happened, what did they do to resolve, and what have they done to prevent this from happening again? Because at this point I'm about to cancel every MQL5 VPS account and move to a dedicated server or VPS with someone else. I only used MQL5's VPS because it didn't eat up an EA license like another computer would.
i am experiencing execution delays on my trade orders such as;it doesn"t take the requested trade orders at the exact point/level
i am experiencing execution delays on my trade orders such as;it doesn"t take the requested trade orders at the exact point/level
This is my reply to you on the other thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slow execution with MQL5 VPS
Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.07 07:40
I see that it did not lost connection (it is auto-checking the connection and synchronization every time and it is what I see from your screenshot).
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And I did not see any delay execution in your screenshot as well.
Besides you did not synchronize EA and/or signal subscription with VPS.
i am experiencing execution delays on my trade orders such as;it doesn"t take the requested trade orders at the exact point/level
This is a broker issue, your MQL5 VPS is very fast, but the trade execution in most brokers is around 30-50ms on top of the VPS latency which is around 3ms in your case.