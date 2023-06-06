Pop up window for alerts
- Alerts in mt4
- Indicators with alerts/signal
- Notifications
Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alerts are.
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. Use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
- If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
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- 2023.06.06
- www.mql5.com
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. Use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
- If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
If you are referring to standard user-created alerts (not EA alerts), then simply set the Action to push Notification ...
If you are referring to standard user-created alerts (not EA alerts), then simply set the Action to push Notification ...
Please be clear in your wording! Are you referring to manually user-created alerts or alerts presented by EAs and Indicators?
If you are referring to manually user-created alerts, then change the "Action" type as I stated.
If you are referring to alerts presented by EAs and Indicators, then those can only be changed in the source code as stated by William ... "Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alert are."
Please be clear in your wording! Are you referring to manually user-created alerts or alerts presented by EAs and Indicators?
If you are referring to manually user-created alerts, then change the "Action" type as I stated.
If you are referring to alerts presented by EAs and Indicators, then those can only be changed in the source code as stated by William ... "Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alert are."
Short answer — not possible (but that answer is too simplistic)!
Long answer — it is indirectly possible to a degree, depending on the original source of alert generation, as previously explained in my previous post.
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