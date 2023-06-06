Pop up window for alerts

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I need to receive a notification on my phone that the alerts pop up window has appeared on my laptop screen. I don't need to know what the alert is, I just need to know when it appears. What steps do I need to perform to accomplish this?
 
Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alerts are.
 
William Roeder #:
Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alerts are.
Thanks for that reply. I forgot to mention in my original question that I know almost nothing about coding. Could you tell me the steps to accomplish this please?
[Deleted]  
g.maneddi #: Thanks for that reply. I forgot to mention in my original question that I know almost nothing about coding. Could you tell me the steps to accomplish this please?
  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. Use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
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Fernando Carreiro #:
  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. Use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Thank you. Since the pop-up window is part of the base code for mt4 platform I was hoping that I could access it through a menu somehow and change it so I could receive a notification on my phone. 
[Deleted]  
g.maneddi #: Thank you. Since the pop-up window is part of the base code for mt4 platform I was hoping that I could access it through a menu somehow and change it so I could receive a notification on my phone. 

If you are referring to standard user-created alerts (not EA alerts), then simply set the Action to push Notification ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you are referring to standard user-created alerts (not EA alerts), then simply set the Action to push Notification ...


Thank you. Yes that's where the alert can be set but what I'm wanting to do is get notified when that actual alert window pops up on my screen. As I said I don't need to know what the actual alert is I just need to know when that window appears on my laptop screen.
[Deleted]  
g.maneddi #: Thank you. Yes that's where the alert can be set but what I'm wanting to do is get notified when that actual alert window pops up on my screen. As I said I don't need to know what the actual alert is I just need to know when that window appears on my laptop screen.

Please be clear in your wording! Are you referring to manually user-created alerts or alerts presented by EAs and Indicators?

If you are referring to manually user-created alerts, then change the "Action" type as I stated.

If you are referring to alerts presented by EAs and Indicators, then those can only be changed in the source code as stated by William ... "Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alert are."

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please be clear in your wording! Are you referring to manually user-created alerts or alerts presented by EAs and Indicators?

If you are referring to manually user-created alerts, then change the "Action" type as I stated.

If you are referring to alerts presented by EAs and Indicators, then those can only be changed in the source code as stated by William ... "Change your code, add SendNotification where from Alert are."

I'm sorry I don't know how I could be any clearer. I want to receive an alert when the system generated pop-up window for alerts appears on your trading screen.
[Deleted]  
g.maneddi #: I'm sorry I don't know how I could be any clearer. I want to receive an alert when the system generated pop-up window for alerts appears on your trading screen.

Short answer — not possible (but that answer is too simplistic)!

Long answer — it is indirectly possible to a degree, depending on the original source of alert generation, as previously explained in my previous post.

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