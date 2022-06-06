Vertical scale from hotkey

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[Deleted]  

is there any way to scale up and down chart vertically using hotkey, i cant find any function for that in documentation 

 
Arpit T: is there any way to scale up and down chart vertically using hotkey,

  1. Add Scale Fix: how do i delete an erroneus bar - MQL5 programming forum (2020)

    Turn off autoscaling and drag the vertical scale or the chart. (Remember to turn is back on before minimizing the chart on MT4, or you will have to use F8; don't know about MT5.)

  2. Turn off auto-scaling: uncheck Chart Right-click → Properties (F8) → Common → Scale Fix and you can drag the price scale to show less.
              how do i delete an erroneus bar - MQL5 programming forum (2020)

[Deleted]  
William Roeder #:

  1. Add Scale Fix: how do i delete an erroneus bar - MQL5 programming forum (2020)

    Turn off autoscaling and drag the vertical scale or the chart. (Remember to turn is back on before minimizing the chart on MT4, or you will have to use F8; don't know about MT5.)

  2. Turn off auto-scaling: uncheck Chart Right-click → Properties (F8) → Common → Scale Fix and you can drag the price scale to show less.
              how do i delete an erroneus bar - MQL5 programming forum (2020)

Thanks but looking solution for MT5,

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: Thanks but looking solution for MT5,

Don't just dismiss William's post just because he mentions MT4. Actually read it, and try it, and you would have seen that most of it still applies to MT5.

 
Arpit T:

is there any way to scale up and down chart vertically using hotkey, i cant find any function for that in documentation 

Time Price Scale Enables Disables:
Time Price Scale Enables Disables
Time Price Scale Enables Disables
  • www.mql5.com
The script controls the display of time and price scales for all open charts or only for one chart.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:
Time Price Scale Enables Disables:
Fernando Carreiro #:

Don't just dismiss William's post just because he mentions MT4. Actually read it, and try it, and you would have seen that most of it still applies to MT5.


I was asking is this possible to scroll up and down the chart as we do in vertical scale bar from mouse by dragging it up and down using hotkey, I do not wish to hide or show it


we use + and - buttons to zoom in / zoom out chart, same way i need to scroll up down using any hotkey

 
Arpit T # :
I was asking is this possible to scroll up and down the chart as we do in vertical scale bar from mouse by dragging it up and down using hotkey, I do not wish to hide or show it


we use + and - buttons to zoom in / zoom out chart, same way i need to scroll up down using any hotkey

Are you asking about this action?


[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:

Are you asking about this action?


yes sir

 
Arpit T # :

yes sir

I dont know.

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: I was asking is this possible to scroll up and down the chart as we do in vertical scale bar from mouse by dragging it up and down using hotkey, I do not wish to hide or show it. we use + and - buttons to zoom in / zoom out chart, same way i need to scroll up down using any hotkey

When using "Fixed Scale" you can use the Up/Down arrow keys to shift your chart up and down.

When using "Auto Scale", then I have not found any keys that adjust it, except for the mouse drag.

 
There is no vertical scale property. You can do that using fixed scale, and manipulating the fixed max and fixed min values through mouse/keyboard events. of course it will need be updated whenever change the chart properts like first visible bar, total visible bars, etc.
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