how do i delete an erroneus bar

New comment
 
There is a huge tail on a bar that happened at 10:40 AM on 23/3/20 that collapses some of my charts. How do I delete the bar that will put my charts back to normal. I can live without that data. cheers
 
  1. It's not erroneous, it actually occurred.
  2. On MT4, you could go into the history and delete it (don't know about MT5,) but a refresh or reconnect (refresh) will simply bring it back.
  3. Turn off scaling (Chart Right Click → Properties (F8) → Common → Scale Fix=uncheck) and scale and vertically shift the chart until it scrolls away. The attached indicator (MT4) makes Scale Fix toggling easy.
    Scale Fix off
Files:
scalefix.mq4  4 kb
New comment