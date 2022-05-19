I cannot load an Expert Advisor downloaded from mql5 on MT4
Hello . I have the Account Protection EA that I downloaded a while ago on the mql5 website. I have tried to load it in mt4 but no window opens and in the mt4 experts section it says: 2022.05.18 12:28:53.569 can load 'C:\Users\JUANFRAN\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\2010C2441A263399B34F537D91A53AC9\MQL4 \Expertos\Market\Account Protection.ex4'
. The strange thing is that on one computer it opens and works fine but when I try on other computers it doesn't work, on all of them I have win10. Cheers
There are several places to download EA from MQL5 website:
- from CodeBase;
- from this forum;
- and from the Market.
If not so I think you placed EA in wrong place (..\MQL4 \Expertos\Market\.. is form MQL5 Market products only).
The ea is free to download on the mql5 market. Because it does not work?
If it is free Market EA so download it from Metatrader (from the market tab) once again (delete old copy and download it from the Market tab of Metatrader).
MT4 EAs work for MT4, and MT5 EAs works for Metatrader 5 only.
We know that activation for the Market product is per computer, and if this EA works on your Metatrader so just copy this file to your other Metatrader (withint same computer).
You are in the English section of the forum - write in English. Or use the built-in translator
If it is free Market EA so download it from Metatrader (from the market tab) once again (delete old copy and download it from the Market tab of Metatrader).
MT4 EAs work for MT4, and MT5 EAs works for Metatrader 5 only.
We know that activation for the Market product is per computer, and if this EA works on your Metatrader so just copy this file to your other Metatrader (withint same computer).
More (in case the product was removed from website):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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. Lo raro es que en una computadora abre y funciona bien pero cuando pruebo en otras computadoras no funciona, en todas tengo win10. Salud