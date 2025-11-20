How to cancel VPS

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I love how they make it so easy to sign up to subscriptions and so difficult to find where to cancel them.

I can't use the MT5 VPS service as DLL's are not allowed. My mistake. If someone can explain to me how to cancel the VPS and auto renewal plan would be much appreciated. I've spent hours searching for MetaQuotes support. Does it even exist???

 

Very simple, right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Cancel Hosting.



Or click the option's wheel in this link to cancel it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Very simple, right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Cancel Hosting.



Or click the option's wheel in this link to cancel it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Thank you so much Eleni.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Very simple, right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Cancel Hosting.



Or click the option's wheel in this link to cancel it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

This is help me to cancel. Maybe can try this one
 
Thanks wow i needed this 
 
Hi guys, I take advantage of the chat to ask a question that maybe silly for many.  VPS service as DLL's are not allowed only from some companies like MQL5 or in general all VPS providers don't allow DLL's? I'm talking specifically about kernel32.dll
[Deleted]  
@Sopopo #: Hi guys, I take advantage of the chat to ask a question that maybe silly for many.  VPS service as DLL's are not allowed only from some companies like MQL5 or in general all VPS providers don't allow DLL's? I'm talking specifically about kernel32.dll
MQL5 Virtual Hosting, which is application level based, does not allow DLLs. Other providers that offer OS level VPS allows it.
 

Hi, my VPS is not stopping at all. I tried several times to stop it by clicking stop button. I also tried closing entirely MT5 software but no luck. I am using mac mini. Could you help regarding how to force stop it?

Regards, Thanks Vish

 
iamvishkapoor #:

Hi, my VPS is not stopping at all. I tried several times to stop it by clicking stop button. I also tried closing entirely MT5 software but no luck. I am using mac mini. Could you help regarding how to force stop it?

Regards, Thanks Vish

Click the option's wheel in this link to stop it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 

It seems that MQL5 VPS service has some issues, I have notified the admins about it.

You may contact the Service Desk about it.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It seems that MQL5 VPS service has some issues, I have notified the admins about it.

You may contact the Service Desk about it.

How I can contact service desk, because I tried to cancel my vps account, it didn’t work and foe a few months they charged me for nothing.
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