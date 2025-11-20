How to cancel VPS
Very simple, right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Cancel Hosting.
Or click the option's wheel in this link to cancel it.
Very simple, right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Cancel Hosting.
Or click the option's wheel in this link to cancel it.
Very simple, right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Cancel Hosting.
Or click the option's wheel in this link to cancel it.
Hi, my VPS is not stopping at all. I tried several times to stop it by clicking stop button. I also tried closing entirely MT5 software but no luck. I am using mac mini. Could you help regarding how to force stop it?
Regards, Thanks Vish
Hi, my VPS is not stopping at all. I tried several times to stop it by clicking stop button. I also tried closing entirely MT5 software but no luck. I am using mac mini. Could you help regarding how to force stop it?
Regards, Thanks Vish
Click the option's wheel in this link to stop it.
It seems that MQL5 VPS service has some issues, I have notified the admins about it.
You may contact the Service Desk about it.
It seems that MQL5 VPS service has some issues, I have notified the admins about it.
You may contact the Service Desk about it.
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I love how they make it so easy to sign up to subscriptions and so difficult to find where to cancel them.
I can't use the MT5 VPS service as DLL's are not allowed. My mistake. If someone can explain to me how to cancel the VPS and auto renewal plan would be much appreciated. I've spent hours searching for MetaQuotes support. Does it even exist???