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Kindly help , this is what i have after migrating
I have had 4 charts opened , ie. boom 1000,900, crash 1000,900 and each has an indicator , but still i cant get any signal from the indicator
According to your screenshot: 0 charts, 0 EAs and zero indicators.
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read summary post #4 about migration/synchronization and the instruction: