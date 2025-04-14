Metatrader VPS Service Help - page 2

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30757333 #:

Kindly help , this is what  i have after migrating 

I have had 4 charts opened , ie. boom 1000,900, crash 1000,900 and each has an indicator , but still i cant get any  signal from the indicator 


According to your screenshot: 0 charts, 0 EAs and zero indicators.


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read summary post about migration/synchronization and the instruction:

MetaTrader 5 HelpVirtual Hosting for 24/7 OperationMigration
Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the trading platform to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to...
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