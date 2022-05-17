VPS failed

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Hello everyone,

Need some help here, 

Currently, I am trying to register VPS for using MQL5 signals on MT5.

I got lost when selecting a signal, some have to be MT4 and some have to be MT5, so I canceled VPS 4 times in a row (during 1 or 2 days) and refunded all of them. I have it.

The signal I wanted to use was decided for the 5th time, so when I tried to apply for VPS, there was no VPS column that was displayed until now in the navigator.
MQL5 virtual hosting on the toolbar above is also grayed out and cannot be pressed.
Even if I try to register from MQL5 on the WEB, it seems that the flow is to move to the payment screen after opening MT5, so I can not register as well.

For the time being, I'm running the decided signal on my PC, but I'd like to use VPS because it's more reliable.


I'm Japanese, so I'm sorry if I'm not good at English.

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vbu6trkr1_o4t_LI.jpg  115 kb
 

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Nice to meet you, Thank you for your reply.

I read the article I was taught, but I can't execute the 13 part.

(13. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT5 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.)


Sure, I saw an item in the navigator to start a VPS a few days ago, but now I don't.

Files:
tqinqkneu_f77.png  24 kb
 
Taiga O #:

...

Sure, I saw an item in the navigator to start a VPS a few days ago, but now I don't.

Metatrader 5?
MQL5 VPS is located in Navogator and in Toolbox in the latest MT5 builds:

MQL5 VPS


MQL5 VPS

 
Taiga O #:

Nice to meet you, Thank you for your reply.

I read the article I was taught, but I can't execute the 13 part.

(13. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT5 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.)


Sure, I saw an item in the navigator to start a VPS a few days ago, but now I don't.

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your lhxdefault login.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

メタトレーダー5？
MQL5 VPSは、最新のMT5ビルドのNavogatorおよびToolboxにあります。


Hi. Thank you your help.

Not long ago, my navigator also had a VPS item. However, it disappeared from a certain time. Also, the VPS at the bottom right is grayed out and cannot be selected.

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

MT5>>ツール>>オプション>>コミュニティでlhxdefaultログインを使用してMQL5アカウントにログインしていることを確認してください。

Maybe I think I'm logged in.

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Taiga O #:

Maybe I think I'm logged in.

Your Community tab login is lhxdefault (not LhxDefault as on your screenshot).

How to check the sucessful login to Community tab?
Restart Metatrader and look at your Journal.
For example, it is my proof that I fill Community tab in Metatrader (you should have your proof in Metatrader journal with your lhxdefault login):

----------------

Also, make sure that your Windows is 64-bit Windows. Because 32-bit Windows is not supported by MT5 anymore.
How to check? Look at this post below:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

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