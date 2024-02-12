VPS disappeared from the MT4 platform
Restart your terminal and try again, also check the Journal tab for any messages or errors.
And I've already done that several times. I even restarted the computer, even logged into another computer of mine to see if the problem is from it, but I don't see the VPS there either.
Could there be some kind of desynchronization between RoboForex and MQL5, and that's where the problem comes from?
This looks like a global issue. Pls inform the server administrators or the terminal supports.
Looks like they are working at background for me, but they are not showing at the terminal.
The active VPSs are not showing also at MT5...
This looks like a global issue. Pls inform the server administrators or the terminal supports.
Looks like they are working at background for me, but they are not showing at the terminal.
I have already spoken to the broker and they said the problem is not theirs.
I suggest you to contact the Service Desk then.
I tried, but it's a robot and there's no bugs option :)
I've reported the issue to the admins, so I am sure they will look into it.
Have you checked your Journal tab for any messages or errors?
I checked, there are no errors in my logs, but there is no way to check the VPS log to see if there is any error.At least until it appears on the MT4 platform
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi there,
I have an active VPS that stopped showing up on the MT4 platform about an hour ago.
Broker: Roboforex
It is still working and active, but it does not appear to be attached to the account in the MT4 Platform.
Any idea why ?