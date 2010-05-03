a good EA for MT4

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i have bought a EA from http://btx008.fapturbo.hop.clickbank.net?

and it works very well!!!!!

the bild is what i have tried last night........

 

wow..good result, its on real account or demo account ?



Daily forex trading analysis | | Masterforex IB
 
btx008 :

i have bought a EA from http://btx008.fapturbo.hop.clickbank.net?

and it works very well!!!!!

the bild is what i have tried last night........

Not so smart to use the same username as in the url


Keep fapping ;)

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