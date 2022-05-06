Signals Opening and CLosing immediately
And it is same with you (same time): open position int eh same time with provider and close after 1 second.
Signal provider opened and closed position with same price, and you opened and closed position in the same time with closing price was slightly different ...
It may be the following: you and signal provider are using different brokers (different datafeed), or slippage ...
I ahve no idea ... but I think that it is really difficult to copy scalping trades.
Help please!
I've subscribed to an MQL5 signal - but the trades on my account open and close at the CLOSE time of the sgnal provider.
ie
Signal trade opened at 13:28 and closed at 13:30
My copied trade opens AND closes at 13:30
This has happened for all trades from this signal (but not another one I am subscribed to) and the journal only shows the signal trade opened and closed at the close time, 6:56
Here's a copy of my journal
And here's the signal trade:
And my trade
Here are my signal connection settings:
Can anyone help please?
Thank you in advance.
You are reading this journal wrong.
It is read from the bottom upwards, the trade was opened by the signal at 13:30:25.780 (that's 25 seconds and 780ms), your account copied this position at 13:30:25:925 (that is 145ms later, on the same second).
The signal closed the position at 13:30:26:030 (that's half a second later from the time it opened this position) and you closed it a few ms later (at 13:30:26.202).
Everything is normal.
You are reading this journal wrong.
It is read from the bottom upwards, the trade was opened by the signal at 13:30:25.780 (that's 25 seconds and 780ms), your account copied this position at 13:30:25:925 (that is 145ms later, on the same second).
The signal closed the position at 13:30:26:030 (that's half a second later from the time it opened this position) and you closed it a few ms later (at 13:30:26.202).
Everything is normal.
No that isn't correct. I know you read it from the borrom -
the signal openend at 13:28 and closed 13:30 - 2 minutes duration
Mine opened 13:30 and closed 13:30 - 0 minutes.
Here is the signal trade:
No it didn't, the signal openend at 13:28 and closed 13:30 - 2 minutes duration
Mine opened 13:30 and closed 13:30 - 0 minutes.
Here is the signal trade:
By the way, it may be the other reason ... are you using MQL5 VPS?
Because it may be internet issue in case you are using home computer to copy trading (I am not talking about internet to open webpages ...), or some high impacted new event was published in exact this time ...
No that isn't correct. I know you read it from the borrom -
the signal openend at 13:28 and closed 13:30 - 2 minutes duration
Mine opened 13:30 and closed 13:30 - 0 minutes.
Here is the signal trade:
I am reading your journal, not the signal's history.
Does that happen in every trade or only once in that USDCAD trade?
The copy signal system should be analyzed by using log files so if it is 13:30 for provider in log file so it is 13:30 ...
By the way, it may be the other reason ... are you using MQL5 VPS?
Because it may be internet issue in case you are using home computer to copy trading (I am not talking about internet to open webpages ...), or some high impacted new event was published in exact this time ...
I know my journal shows it opens at 13:30 - that is the problem - it took 2 minutes to open! Also this is happening for EVERY trade - no matter how long the duration of the signal trade, all my trades open AND close at the CLOSE time of the signal trade
I am reading your journal, not the signal's history.
Does that happen in every trade or only once in that USDCAD trade?
I know my journal shows it opens at 13:30 - that is the problem - it took 2 minutes to open!
It is happening for EVERY trade - no matter how long the duration of the signal trade.
All my trades open AND close at the CLOSE time of the signal trade.
I know my journal shows it opens at 13:30 - that is the problem - it took 2 minutes to open!
It is happening for EVERY trade - no matter how long the duration of the signal trade.
All my trades open AND close at the CLOSE time of the signal trade.
I don't think there is something to do about this, except use a different broker/server setup for your signal copying.
The last thing I would suggest is to change your MQL5 VPS server, to another server and perform the whole signal subscription setup again from the beginning.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
I don't think there is something to do about this, except use a different broker/server setup for your signal copying.
The last thing I would suggest is to change your MQL5 VPS server, to another server and perform the whole signal subscription setup again from the beginning.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Forgot to say - I have already tried this on 2 different account from 2 dofferent brokers - it's EXACTLY the same!
I'll try changeing the server and re-subscribing - thanks for ytour help.
FYI - another signal I am subscribed to works fine!! ?? (different trading account of course!
... just tried to change server - but because I swapped trading accounts less than a week ago - tihs option is not avaolable.
If I unsubscribe, and re-subscribe, do I need to pay again?
What really confuses me is the other signal I'm subscribed to works perfectly ... ?PS I 've even checked the reported sliippage for my broker on the problem signal
Forgot to say - I have already tried this on 2 different account from 2 dofferent brokers - it's EXACTLY the same!
I'll try changeing the server and re-subscribing - thanks for ytour help.
FYI - another signal I am subscribed to works fine!! ?? (different trading account of course!
... just tried to change server - but because I swapped trading accounts less than a week ago - tihs option is not avaolable.
If I unsubscribe, and re-subscribe, do I need to pay again?
What really sonfuses me is the owther signal I'm subscribed to works perfectly ... ?
Yes, if you unsubscribe and subscribe again you will need to pay again.
The fact that your other subscriptions work well and nobody else has reported a similar issue, tells us that this issue has something to do with this specific trading account or broker.
This is not a slippage problem.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Help please!
I've subscribed to an MQL5 signal - but the trades on my account open and close at the CLOSE time of the sgnal provider.
ie
Signal trade opened at 13:28 and closed at 13:30
My copied trade opens AND closes at 13:30
This has happened for all trades from this signal (but not another one I am subscribed to) and the journal only shows the signal trade opened and closed at the close time, 6:56
Here's a copy of my journal
And here's the signal trade:
And my trade
Here are my signal connection settings:
Can anyone help please?
Thank you in advance.