Has anyone managed to make decent money from copying trades? - page 10
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I've seen the stats, the main capital is in gold, so I guess the instability of gold will lead to losses.
I looked at the statistics, the main capital on the signals was made on gold, I understand the instability of gold will lead to losses?
Quote from an e-mail I received yesterday: " Good evening, how do I connect to you,this is something new to me and I can not understand how to do it.
Responded:"I'd love to, but I've never been on the Subscriber side, never had that need, I'm afraid to lie. Please contact [username], he successfully signed up yesterday and will tell you what to do and how to do it. I have already warned him that you will apply."
Well, in order not to look like a fool next time, and at the same time to remove this issue in the future, decided to prepare an article on the subject and publish it on the blog. And to add a link to it in the description of signals.
To do this, of course, I had to go through the Signature Path.
I took one of my Signals as a Provider and started to subscribe to another real account. I started a relatively small account with 30 quid on my balance, for testing relatively safe overclocking.
I go, I make pictures, I get to the final OK. So I pressed it without thinking for a second. Thought the next window to open was"Give me the money".
The Subscriber's account was flooded with Signals Provider deals... And the green box popped up: Free
Damn... The trades were copied from an account with a balance of $812. Though all of them were opened with 0.01 volume, but for balance of $20 it was too much. The deposit of the weak test account was loaded by 78%
One good thing - I know for sure now - when first connecting, if there are trades on Provider's account, they are copied not at the price at which it is open, but at current price of the pair at the moment of copying.
I.e., even if the Provider faces a drawdown, the deal will be opened with a profitminus the Spread. And on the other side of the coin - if the Provider has a considerable profit, the Follower will not profit much - the trade will open with the same formula: Zero minus Spread
. Not only without a loss, but even with a decent (in percentage terms, of course) profit for a subscriber.)
I would be grateful for constructive criticism, suggestions for text edits and the like. It would be very desirable to do so in the comments of the Blog.
It's better to sell signals than to subscribe for profit )
Tested by personal experience?
Checked by personal experience?
Yes, these are the stats from the last couple of months )
I would paraphrase:
"It's better to sell subscriptions than EAs"
And that's right - although there aren't as many subscribers as you'd like, there are many times more subscribers than those willing to buy a robot.