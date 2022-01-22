Has anyone managed to make decent money from copying trades? - page 7
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I don't think it's too much of a hassle. If the brokers do it, the methaquotovs would probably do it in 1-2 days.
But (I think so) they won't. It is unlikely that they would benefit from such an option.
Why do you think they wrote this?
That's right, they are distancing themselves from it with all their limbs.
Difficult because MQ is not a dealer/broker.
Yes, it is, which means that MQ cannot debit the subscriber's account. But the cure is simple: - The subscriber must have acertain guaranteed amount on the balanceset by MQ. He does not pay in advance for the subscription, but MQ will deduct the required percentage of each profitable trade, just as the broker deducts it from the trading account balance. MQ runs out of money - first a warning, then the subscription is suspended if the balance is not replenished. All this can easily be automated.
I think that Metakvota still worth a try because the vast majority of signals are set at minimal, and with one fat deal may be not 30 or 60 but 300-600-6000 quid.
They would run at least in test mode. If you do not get the desired output, close it.
Watched/analysed the MT5 Signals. The picture is sad:
- only one signal has more or less an impressive number of subscribers - 286. But not thousands. Yes, 286*40= $11440 per month or $137280 per year, a decent amount of money, but not a staggering amount.
- 4 signals 50+ subscribers
- 5 signals 10+ subscribers
- 99% of signals have a subscription price of $30 to $40. If 100 - 1 subscriber maximum. And not the fact that he subscribed for more than a month. I don't exclude the possibility that the signal author subscribed for 1 time for his own pleasure (50 quid commission - not a great loss).
- I tried to find out some preferences of subscribers. Alas. There is no algorithm, everything is in the wind.
It is a mere misery when compared to the total number of Signals and the global availability of Signals.
In addition, you need to make a correction - not all subscribers are actually active. Those who signed up at least once at least 1 month will be subscribed for eternity.
Watched/analysed the MT5 Signals. The picture is sad:
- only one signal has more or less an impressive number of subscribers - 286. But not thousands. Yes, 286*40= $11440 per month or $137280 per year, a decent amount of money, but not a staggering amount.
- 4 signals 50+ subscribers
- 5 signals 10+ subscribers
- 99% of signals have a subscription price of $30 to $40. If 100 - 1 subscriber maximum. And not the fact that he subscribed for more than a month. I don't exclude the possibility that the signal author subscribed for 1 time for his own pleasure (50 quid commission - not a great loss).
- I tried to find out some preferences of subscribers. Alas. There is no algorithm, everything is in randomness.
It is a mere misery when compared to the total number of Signals and the global availability of Signals.
In addition, you need to make a correction - not all subscribers are actually active. Those who signed up at least once at least 1 month will be subscribed for ever.
Yes, this is true, which means that MQ cannot debit the subscriber's account. But the treatment is simple: - The subscriber must havesome guaranteed amount on the balanceset by MQ. There is no advance payment for the subscription, but MQ will deduct the required percentage of each profitable trade, just as the broker deducts it from the trading account balance. If you run out of money first you get a warning and then the subscription is suspended if the balance is not replenished. All this can easily be automated.
I think that Metaquota still worth a try because the vast majority of signals are set at minimal, and with one fat deal may be not 30 or 60 but 300-600-6000 quid.
They would run at least in test mode. If you do not get the necessary output, close it.
Percentage must be exact, not from deals (otherwise what will you do with losing ones?), but from the total profits for the duration of the subscription. In other words, if you paid profit % in the first month and got a loss in the second month, you must pay profit % only from the sum that exceeds this loss.
And the second point should be: while the subscriber is at a loss, only the subscriber can terminate (not renew) the subscription; the author cannot terminate the signal.
The interest should not be on the transaction (otherwise what will you do with the losing ones?), but on the total profit for the duration of the subscription. In other words, the first month's profit was used to pay interest, and the second month's loss is paid only on the amount exceeding the loss.
And the second point should be: while the subscriber is at a loss, only he can terminate (not extend) the subscription; the author cannot terminate the signal.
It is a harder option relative to what is practiced by brokerage companies, but yes, it would be fair. And it would probably attract many times more subscribers.
The interest should be on the total profit for the subscription period, not on the transaction (otherwise what will you do with unprofitable ones?). In other words, the first month's profit was used to pay interest, and the second month's loss is paid only on the amount exceeding the loss.
And the second point should be: while the subscriber is at a loss, only he can terminate (not extend) the subscription, the author cannot terminate the signal.
This is the relentless craving for HALF!
It is an attempt to get a solution with no RISK... And if there is no RISK, it will be something else, but not the financial markets...
It's an unrelenting craving for HELP!
It is an attempt to get a solution with no RISK... And if there is no RISK, it will be something else, but not the financial markets...
I do not want a signal with such conditions, I am renting my robots to my friends on such terms.
So, I am not interested in freebies.
I'm not the one who wants a signal with these conditions...
In fact, there are a lot of such EAs ( with min risk )...
But they won't get into signals, because they contradict one of the requirements for signals: too infrequent trading ... And, as you understand, a reliable low-risk EA (signal) cannot trade often ...
In fact, there are plenty of such EAs ( with min risk )...
But they won't get into signals, because they contradict one of the requirements for signals: too infrequent trading ... And, as you understand, a reliable low-risk EA (signal) can't trade often ...
In general, I can't use signals, because I trade on FORTS, where due to inadaptability of MTs there are up to several deals like balance a day, although I don't withdraw or deposit anything, and there's nothing to do with it in signals.
And I'm not saying that my robots are low risk. Without martin or anything like that, yes. And the trades are not too rare, sometimes several a day, and they may slip, but the odds are skewed and I make a good profit in a year.