How do I move the global variable structure in the indicator when moving to another timeframe? - page 5
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If you write a performance measurement, it would be interesting to compare.
Okay. Go ahead. Just implement your part yourself.
Here is my part.
I suggest the following test indicator from the ball (marked yellow is what is responsible for saving and restoring the array structure between TFs):
When first called, the array of random nodes (100 by default) within the window is generated and connected by Bezier curve.
When the TF is changed, the nodes linked to time and price are saved and not changed.
For better metering, it is better to make the number of nodes 1000
with SIZE = 1000:
For MQL it would be great to have some kind of pointer for global indicator variables. They would be initialized once and only when installing the indicator.
For example:
int global Var;
. In this case we won't need all these resources. Let's stop dreaming and move on.
Here's my piece.
For MQL it would be great to have some kind of pointer for global indicator variables. They would be initialized once and only when installing the indicator.
For example:
int global Var;
. In this case we won't need all these resources. Let's stop dreaming and move on.
Besides PersistentStorage, ServerSideStorage would be nice (to store even little things on server side) and AuthorOwnedCloud (to let some data be managed by author)... but it's something from 21st century :-).
Dream on, that's enough...
When the TF changes, the nodes linked to time and price are retained and do not change.
Is this a statistically significant measure of array casting?
:)
It's strange that no one writes about "crutches", "reinvention of a wheel", "difficulties of data transfer to another terminal","the problem must be solved by MQL means "...
It turns out that metaquot solutions are crutches and mauvais ton)
fxsaber:
You seem to have an outdated version.
latest version 1.43
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22164
Is this a statistically significant measure of array casting?
no one is stopping you from making your own adjustments.
HH
And please don't start talking about strings.
In this type of tasks they are irrelevant, that's why they are not implemented in my class and my structure cannot contain string type.
I know they are implemented in your class. But we are talking about something else.
Yes, of course, these solutions don't exist at all.
So users invent "crutch-bikes" -FileWriteStruct and GlobalVariableSet.
And the most crutch-free solutions, of course, are writing variables to resources, plus writing structures to global variables)
You seem to have an outdated version.
latest version 1.43
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22164
This version is the one that gave you the error.