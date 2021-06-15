About the coin - page 9
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Didn't see a description of the origin of the row there. A study of the enigmatic series by enigmatic magicians - this is definitely without my involvement)
The original row is provided bydenis.eremin and there is a link to it.
The original series is provided bydenis.eremin and there is a link to it.
We need a description of the algorithm for obtaining the series, so that we can somehow be sure that the resulting realization is typical for the original random process.
It seems that you have not been taught the basic principles of research papers, at least at the level of essays or term papers.
Pardon me, mate - can you post the algorithm for getting your row from the Tip-2 branch?
If you're willing, generate your row(s), research, publish an article. I will help, if something is not clear in the Warlock's TC. I think many will be interested.
If you're willing, generate your row(s), research, publish an article. I will help, if something is not clear in the Warlock's TC. I think a lot of people will be interested.
I do not see much point in writing articles - a lot of fuss, and not much feedback.
Maximum of which is ready - this is a little bit of fluff on various topics for fun and socialization).
I don't see much point in writing articles - there's a lot of fuss and not much feedback.
The most I'm willing to do is a bit of fluff on various topics for entertainment and socialisation)
Well, suit yourself... It's like $200 for an article here... But, on SL, it's even worse - sometimes 1,000 rubles. Timofey gives me a little something for my poverty, but thank you. I'm not complaining - he might as well not pay anything at all, I'm not there for the money.
There are no random numbers, events, processes, ..... Give me any series of numbers you think are "random" and I'll find a pattern in them! Stop engaging in idle talk gentlemen. PNBs do not allow for any randomness in nature. Then, I ask everyone to stand up and bow down to the PNB!
Buy a quantum clock and prove anything to him)
Commendable. The backbone is not broken, it is understudied. Only after close scrutiny and general acceptance can we possibly defeat forex. I don't see any recognition or worthy opposition from the coryphaei. Isn't anyone capable of fighting back, confronting PNB and gagging me with decent examples of PNB's inapplicability?