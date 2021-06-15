About the coin - page 13
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... What is SB I don't know.
Shipbuilding Bank.
Shipbuilding Bank.
Yeah, that's why your Forecast indicator and consequently the system built on it depends on a maximum of 150 values?) Take n values from the ceiling and then write that PNB is correct because
So how do you determine the correct sample size at a particular point in time?
So how do you correctly determine the sample size at a particular point in time?
he wrote - changing the sample size changes the result of the calculation
it means that there is no basis to apply in the trade.
he wrote - changing the sample size changes the result of the calculation
which means that there is no basis to apply in trade.
It depends on how stable the approximation and prediction results are depending on the sample size. If it dances 180 degrees with a small (like +20-50%) change in series size, then of course it's a bummer and not a method.
It depends on how stable the approximation and prediction results are depending on the sample size. If it dances 180 degrees with a small (like +20-50%) change in series size, then of course it's a bitch, not a method.
You'd better see what Che says about it.
in fact, the further into history, the less affect the outcome of increasing the sample
That's why I feel that the PNB is underutilised to a working condition.
You'd better see what Che writes about it.
in fact, the further into the story, the less the result of increasing the sample has an impact on the outcome
so I'm sensing that the PNB is under-utilized to a working state.
Are we talking about a property of the series or of the method? If a method and a weighting function that devalues old values, then of course, well that's just the way the method's author put it. If we are talking about a series, the dependence is not so direct and there are very striking exceptions, when an old (by the standards of a particular TF) event has a strong impact on the current state of the market. Some call it debts, uncovered balances or whatever, in general these are points where the movement has gone "off track" and price is obliged to return there, roughly as in the screenshot. But on average yes, I agree that the new values are more significant than the old ones.
Is it a property of the series or of the method? If it is a method and a weighting function is applied that devalues old values, then of course, well, it is just the way the method's author put it. If we are talking about a series, the dependence is not so direct and there are very striking exceptions, when an old (by the standards of a particular TF) event has a strong impact on the current state of the market. Some call it debts, uncovered balances or whatever, in general these are points where the movement has gone "off track" and price is obliged to return there, roughly as in the screenshot. But on average yes, I agree that the new values are more significant than the old ones.
SB and so called "debts" work in a flat, like a return to the mean
If there is a trend, there will be an ahtung.
Took a moment to read your opus on SL. No words. So, here is your "proof" of the possibility of making money on SB