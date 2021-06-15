About the coin - page 13

New comment
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

... What is SB I don't know.

Shipbuilding Bank.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Shipbuilding Bank.

😁😁😁😁🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Yeah, that's why your Forecast indicator and consequently the system built on it depends on a maximum of 150 values?) Take n values from the ceiling and then write that PNB is correct because


So how do you determine the correct sample size at a particular point in time?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


So how do you correctly determine the sample size at a particular point in time?

he wrote - changing the sample size changes the result of the calculation

it means that there is no basis to apply in the trade.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

he wrote - changing the sample size changes the result of the calculation

which means that there is no basis to apply in trade.

It depends on how stable the approximation and prediction results are depending on the sample size. If it dances 180 degrees with a small (like +20-50%) change in series size, then of course it's a bummer and not a method.

 
vladavd:

It depends on how stable the approximation and prediction results are depending on the sample size. If it dances 180 degrees with a small (like +20-50%) change in series size, then of course it's a bitch, not a method.

You'd better see what Che says about it.

in fact, the further into history, the less affect the outcome of increasing the sample

That's why I feel that the PNB is underutilised to a working condition.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You'd better see what Che writes about it.

in fact, the further into the story, the less the result of increasing the sample has an impact on the outcome

so I'm sensing that the PNB is under-utilized to a working state.

Are we talking about a property of the series or of the method? If a method and a weighting function that devalues old values, then of course, well that's just the way the method's author put it. If we are talking about a series, the dependence is not so direct and there are very striking exceptions, when an old (by the standards of a particular TF) event has a strong impact on the current state of the market. Some call it debts, uncovered balances or whatever, in general these are points where the movement has gone "off track" and price is obliged to return there, roughly as in the screenshot. But on average yes, I agree that the new values are more significant than the old ones.


 
Stupid question for SB fans: do the Bid and Last prices have the same distribution ?
 
vladavd:

Is it a property of the series or of the method? If it is a method and a weighting function is applied that devalues old values, then of course, well, it is just the way the method's author put it. If we are talking about a series, the dependence is not so direct and there are very striking exceptions, when an old (by the standards of a particular TF) event has a strong impact on the current state of the market. Some call it debts, uncovered balances or whatever, in general these are points where the movement has gone "off track" and price is obliged to return there, roughly as in the screenshot. But on average yes, I agree that the new values are more significant than the old ones.

SB and so called "debts" work in a flat, like a return to the mean

If there is a trend, there will be an ahtung.

 
Доктор:

Took a moment to read your opus on SL. No words. So, here is your "proof" of the possibility of making money on SB

Your patient just doesn't understand the difference between "earning" and "earning".
1...678910111213141516
New comment