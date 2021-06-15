About the coin - page 4
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My advice to you - take a full course of treatment from the Doctor and do not listen to the fools who can only swear stupidly, utter pseudomnogoznosimye phrases, and post drawings of a ratchet).
When in steady remission, politely ask Bas-Secret to teach you the basics of trading using MACD)
Alexey, medicine is powerless here. I recently visited an SL and found a patient there in a state of acute delirium:
The patient goes on to describe the details of his delirium. We omit to save space. The patient concludes with a summary:
And finally, the conclusions of the Doctors there (I didn't have time to write anything there):
My comments, I hope, are superfluous.
Alexei, medicine is powerless here. I go to SL the other day and find my patient there in a state of acute delirium:
The patient goes on to describe the details of his delirium. We omit to save space. The patient concludes with a summary:
And finally, the conclusions of the Doctors there (I didn't have time to write anything there):
My comments, I hope, are superfluous.
(There is an objection on substance to only the first statement from the second comment) Attributing him to a coder offends both him and the coders) He is not a coder, but a mystic poet, drawing his inspiration straight from Cosmos with Eidos (psychiatric equivalent terms are omitted due to their unethical nature).
Come on, you jealous people.
Sasha's doing fine. He'll get more experience and he'll be on his way.
Alexei, medicine is powerless here. I go to SL the other day and find my patient there in a state of acute delirium:
The patient goes on to describe the details of his delirium. We omit to save space. The patient concludes with a summary:
And finally, the conclusions of the Doctors there (I didn't have time to write anything there):
My comments, I hope, are superfluous.
Dear one, you'd better be honest and say: "I'm a sucker, so I'm eagerly reading your every word, mate. I look forward very much to your every post and hope to see the Truth." And I would cry and forgive you...
To the point.
I was amused by one comment:
Probability theory says that SB earnings are a random variable, check it out...
Took the source file, calibrated the parameters, generated 1000 trajectories, tested according to the proposed model...
Results:
Shapiro-Wilk normality test: p-value = 0.9151, i.e. obtained profitability results distribution does not significantly differ from the normal one
Conclusions:
It is equally possible to make profit and loss on SB, according to TPT, in the limit profit tends to zero
I'm sitting down... There is an evident asymmetry in favor of profit on the bar chart, and the miser continues to argue that it is impossible to earn on SB...
To the point.
I was amused by one comment:
Probability theory says that SB earnings are a random variable, check it out...
Took the source file, calibrated the parameters, generated 1000 trajectories, tested according to the proposed model...
Results:
Shapiro-Wilk normality test: p-value = 0.9151, i.e. obtained profitability results distribution does not significantly differ from the normal one
Conclusions:
It is equally possible to make profit and loss on SB, according to TPT, in the limit profit tends to zero
I'm sitting down... The histogram shows the most obvious asymmetry in the profit direction, and the one who is suffering continues to argue that it is impossible to earn on SB...
It's like saying:
Probability theory says that SB earnings are a random variable, check...
I took a coin, flipped it 100 times, heads came out 82 times and tails 18 times.
The results are a clear conspicuity towards the proﬁt if you bet on eagle!!!!!
To the point.
I was amused by one comment:
Probability theory says that SB earnings are a random variable, check it out...
Took the source file, calibrated the parameters, generated 1000 trajectories, tested according to the proposed model...
Results:
Shapiro-Wilk normality test: p-value = 0.9151, i.e. obtained profitability results distribution does not significantly differ from the normal one
Conclusions:
It is equally possible to make profit and loss on SB, according to TPT, in the limit profit tends to zero
I'm sitting down... There is an evident asymmetry in favor of profit on the bar chart, and the miser continues to argue that it is impossible to earn on SB...
By the way, he was testing your random-row. Remember our argument?
I'm completely baffled... The man got an obvious profit on 1000 similar trajectories (i.e. on a sample of a billion (!!!) values) and, still, stubbornly insists on his own... What is he smoking? I do not know...
By the way, he was testing your random-row. Remember our argument?
I'm completely baffled... The man got an obvious profit on 1000 similar trajectories (i.e. on a sample of a billion (!!!) values) and, still stubbornly insists on his own... What is he smoking? I do not know...
Well, you should post the same graph and tell everyone that you've got a profit on a sample of a trillion values of a "coin" - p.... is not a bag to carry.