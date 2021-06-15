About the coin - page 15

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Wizard2018:

That's a good sign :))) That this thing distinguishes the top from the bottom.

It's also a good indication of the persistence of a row)
[Deleted]  
One is running around with the NDP, the other with the league, the third one is dabbling in the NB, the fourth in the formula.
In two years I haven't read anything useful on the forum, sadly
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
One is running around with the NDP, the other with the league, the third one is bogged down on the Sat, the fourth one is on the formula.
In two years I haven't read anything useful about trading on the forum, sadly

What's wrong with the league? Where did your signals go? How many were there in total?

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

What's wrong with the league? Where did your signals go? How many were there in total?

What do you care?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Why should you care?

Why shouldn't I care?

 

Two very straightforward sides meet...

Well, good luck negotiating, it's interesting to watch...

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I have written many times that his PNB works like this, if the row is up, then the prediction is up as well.

Where did your post about the PNB prediction with a 24 hour sample go? Looks like PNB's prediction is coming true with the Eurodollar falling.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where did your post about the PNB prediction with a 24 hour sample go? Looks like the PNB prediction is coming true with the Eurodollar falling.

О! Yusuf! Hello! Glad to read you! How are the signals, PAMMs and trading on the TS by your formula (18)?

Can you give me a link and where I can read about it...

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

О! Yusuf! Hello! Glad to read you! How are you doing with signals, PAMMs and trading on TS using your formula (18)?

Can you give me a link and where I can read about it ...

Hello Roman. There are no worthwhile signals, except one cent, multicurrency on 34 instruments. Formula 18 is now described in the PNB branches, PNB and Paradoxes of Nature, an experiment. Best of luck.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where did your post about the PNB prediction with a 24 hour sample go? Looks like the PNB prediction is coming true with the Eurodollar falling.


;))) Good for you!

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