How is the viability of a trade idea determined? - page 6
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Let's say some market pattern has been discovered, or it just seems like a pattern. The main thing is that there is a certain trading idea that you want to check. Since this forum is mainly a programmer forum, most likely, in order to check it, you will write an Expert Advisor and run it on the history. (If not, please write how you check it, I'm very interested).
So. What do you need to get after the test to get the conclusion that the strategy has a good future and that it is worth bothering with it and trying to develop it further? By what signs do you understand that it makes sense to try to improve entry points, add some filters and so on, without changing the overall concept of the trading system.
After all, surely even a profitable trading idea in the first iteration does not immediately look like a diamond. Probably at the first check, without any optimizations and adjustments of parameters, you will not see how the graph of balance and funds will go through the sky. So what do you think a test chart of a promising trading strategy should look like? What indicators do you pay attention to when assessing the quality of the system? How do you know which idea is worth developing and which can be discarded immediately?
Let's say some market pattern has been discovered, or it just seems like a pattern. The main thing is that there is a certain trading idea that you want to check.
Finally, I found a video I've been watching for a long time.
the presenter simply and clearly explains that even though you are trying to analyze, watch from 1:02 for 30 seconds - this is enough to answer your poorly formulated question
You're wrong to think that these are such terrible conditions...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/721548
The word 'Clown' slips in there, watch from 6:20
A good entry is when the price went to the take and not to the stop. A bad entry is when the price went into negative territory when the trade opened and was hanging on for a loss. Even if the price reversed and went in the profitable direction.
Yes.
The word "Clown" slips in there, watch from 6:20
Funny video... The CLOWN "draws" pictures and "on history" shows the "classic" trend reversal, and tries to prove that it is impossible to tell the difference between a correction and a reversal...
It's really VERY funny! And there are so many clowns like DUST on the Internet...
Everyone listens carefully to this Nonsense, and spreads a thin layer of noodles on their ears...
Are you buying or selling? Which side of the transaction are you on?)
Are you buying or selling? Which side of the deal are you on?)
For forex, this is not a complete question...
For example, you will be asked: Are you breathing or not breathing... And how do you answer that?
If you know for sure that you are underwater, it is better not to breathe!
In Forex you need to know exactly what the situation is..., and only then you can give your specific answer...
For forex, this is not a complete question...
For example, you will be asked: Are you breathing or not breathing... And how do you answer that?
If you know for sure that you are underwater, it is better not to breathe!
In Forex you need to know precisely THIS situation ..., and only then you can give a specific answer ...
P.S. You have already answered the question about the side in the deal. It is convincing enough.
And the picture in your profile, top left "balance/means" on it, bottom left"margin level". Is it just for beauty, or is it one of your "things to be proud of" or something that might be profitable?
P.S. You have already answered the question about the party in the deal. That's convincing enough.
And the picture in your profile, top left "balance/funds" on it, bottom left"margin level". Is it hanging there for beauty or is it one of your "things to be proud of" or something that may bring profit?
It's just a confirmation of the fact that I know how to create break-even strategies...
And my "thing to be proud of" are these results:
Funny video... A CLOWN "draws" pictures and "on history" shows a "classic" trend reversal, and tries to prove that it is impossible to tell the difference between a correction and a reversal...
It's really VERY funny! And there are so many clowns like DUST on the Internet...
Everyone listens attentively to this Nonsense, and thinly spreads noodles on their ears...
And he makes a good point. In real trading it is impossible to tell when to put a Sell and when to put a Buy and when to close an order both at a minus and a plus.
If you know this, then show your results on the real market and do not criticise everyone.