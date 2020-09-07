How is the viability of a trade idea determined? - page 5
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Vitaly, it may not work at this point. The important thing is that this plan works more than half the time. The stop is there, it's just farther away than the length of the average swing wave. And it's better to close not on the tip of the knife against you, but on a pullback a little later. And closing on the stop and that's what it's all about!
Our Sensei in all forum threads promotes break-even trading!
Do you know what it is? If not, it is trading without losing trades at all. If you enter into such a position, there is clearly a margin call, so to speak, a loss that you did not take, but the market gave it to you.
a loss that you ideologically did not accept, but the market gave it to you.
Nah, I don't agree with that!
But you know the lot of your trade. You can calculate after how many points the loss on the trade will become unacceptable, to sit in it further.
What you have said is part of the strategy - called MM or money management ... It has nothing to do with the algorithm for opening a position ... Moreover, MM cannot EVALUATE the FUTURE situation in the market, and even less guess the time of closing a position...
Kindergarten - trousers on straps!
What you have said is part of the strategy - called MM or money management... It has nothing to do with the algorithm for opening a position... Moreover, MM cannot EVALUATE the FUTURE market situation, much less guess when to close a position...
Kindergarten - trousers on the straps!
My point is that you don't have to guess or predict it. You can calculate and place a stop. And then wait for developments. If the algorithm provides for closing by the signal, then this signal must be checked until the trade is closed.
The choice of the main chart is at the Trader's discretion...
In my experience, more than a daily chart, the "total trades" indicator drops dramatically, which is perceived negatively by most traders...
I mean, who cares if it's a minute or a day chart? That's three years and that's it...
Don't be nervous! Just think of the options - how can you confirm a strategy over a period of three years, other than by testing...
Again. Measuring the testing range over time is about nothing.
My point is that it doesn't have to be guessed or predicted. A stop can be calculated and placed. And then wait for events to develop. If the algorithm provides closing by the signal, we should check this signal until the trade is closed.
When we open a position - 0 confidence in the correct opening ..., we filled the deal with orders from all sides, and sit and wait: RUN or bubble ...?
And this is called a Proud Trader!
Again. Measuring the range of testing over time is about nothing.
Testing in THREE years - gives us a change in market rhythms : from slow --- medium --- to fast... and not just once. In addition, a couple of force majeure events have to slip through during this time...
All this together - gives us confidence in this strategy. Smaller testing periods cannot give such confidence...
Testing in THREE years - gives us a change in market rhythms : from slow --- medium --- to fast... and more than once. In addition, a couple of force majeure events have to slip through during this time...
All this together - gives us confidence in this strategy. Smaller testing periods cannot give such confidence...
What an amazingly stubbornness!
What an amazingly stupefying thing to do!