The great loss mechanism - page 5
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Such an EA restricting the trader must stand in an unattainable place, or a hard-to-reach place, then there is value in it.
Exactly. On a server, the password to which only a trusted person has.
And the password to the trader's account/office must be in the same place.
Emotional reactions can influence the perception of patterns, entry/exit conditions...
Absolutely!
However, the brain is more likely to find entry points.
Yes, we need to keep sawing predictors - I know.
Cognac?
Did you get it right?
No, we are talking about the state when you trade according to an intraday strategy and current losses do not distort your perception of reality.
No, we are talking about the state when you trade according to an intraday strategy and current losses do not distort your perception of reality.
It's really quite simple!
If "I" see that you have sold - I will buy twice as much, and so on, until "I" make a profit. And if you trigger a stop - then you will only help "me".
The mass media, controlled by opponents, guides you on the right path. If you are not going in the right direction - then you will be pointed in the right direction.
The mechanism of big losses is the antithesis of the mechanism of big profits. And big profits go to big money.)
Exactly. On a server where only a trusted person has the password.
And the password to the trader's account/office must also lie there.
We see we have to do it that way.
Tried with a remote laptop - always get access to it :(
It's really quite simple!
If "I" see that you have sold, I will buy twice as much, and so on, until "I" make a profit. And if you trigger a stop - then you will only help "me".
The mass media, controlled by opponents, guides you on the right path. If you are not going in the right direction - then you will be pointed in the right direction.
The mechanism of big losses is the antithesis of the mechanism of big profits. And big profits go to big money))
To buy, yes, and double the amount of everyone who got it wrong - there's not enough money to go around.
But, your thoughts stimulate paranoia, here is the last big loss just today - and the entry was in the trend, but on the hai, and rolled back in 3 days on SL just to the point where I would buy in a normal situation. But, after all, to leave the position, imagining that now is a new entry, means to increase the probability of a one-time loss... And the market closes above the stop, having taken the last quarter's payroll.
To buy, and indeed double the amount of everyone who got it wrong, you don't have enough money.
Of course you don't have enough.
But, your thoughts stimulate paranoia, here is the last big loss just today - entry was in the trend, but at the hai, and rolled back in 3 days on SL just to the point where I would buy in a normal situation. But, after all, to leave the position, imagining that now is a new entry, means to increase the probability of a one-time loss... And the market closes above the stop, having taken the last quarter's payroll.
Right?
You certainly don't have enough.
Is that right?
Not really.
This entry was emotional, because before that it was Monday with the insane rise, and I was expecting the fall on Monday, but after such a strong start, which had all the signs of a pullback, I decided that we were going to a new target - it was sluggish and on Tuesday morning I started selling, but an emotional pullback forced me to go long and put stops under the low of the week - I assumed that by Wednesday one of the extremums was already forming - only I mistook it as the low of the week. And who prevented me to go out on Tuesday evening - greediness, stupidity, naivety or just hope? The only thing I will say is that I got my stops according to my entry idea, i.e. I didn't remove anything. The global mistake was not reducing the volume of the position during the transition to the upper TF, at least on the first day before the closing of the evening session.
Not really.
This entry was emotional, because before that it was Monday with the insane rise, and I was waiting for the fall on Monday, but after such a strong start, which had all the signs of a pullback overlap, I decided that we were going to a new target - it was sluggish and on Tuesday morning I started selling, but the irrational pullback forced me on emotions to go long and put stops under the low of the week - I assumed that by Wednesday one of the extremums was already forming - only I mistook it for the low low of the week. And who prevented me to go out on Tuesday evening - greediness, stupidity, naivety or just hope? The only thing I will say is that I got my stops according to my entry idea, i.e. I didn't remove anything. The global mistake was not reducing the volume of the position during the move to the upper TF, at least on the first day before the closing of the evening session.
I have described my concept of the mechanism above, nothing more to add.I think, in your case, there is no need to hesitate, "less is more" . Focus on the gasoline schedule:
My notion of mechanism is explained above, nothing more to add.I think in your case you shouldn't flounder, "less is better" . You should be guided by the gasoline schedule:
Everyone knows that the ruble is devaluing - it is more of a constant.