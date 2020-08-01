The great loss mechanism - page 6
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Everyone knows that the ruble is devaluing - it's more of a constant.
The military industry needs to be boosted, a military man is at the helm
The military industry needs to be boosted, a military man is at the helm.
How can it be raised and to whom can it be sold? We need to learn to produce consumer goods, then exports will also be possible. In any of these cases we need a weak ruble to compete, so it will fall.
Everyone knows that the ruble devaluation is more of a constant.
Can I get a link to read about this?
Here is a link see "Table 1: Main indicators of the forecast" - there is also the target exchange rate for the rouble per dollar.
Now there has been a deviation from the plan due to unplanned factors and the plan has been adjusted - according to the media.
There have been suggestions that maybe there is no system at all, no potential at all with me.
I decided to check it out - I uploaded the transaction data.
I made an interpreter of the file data - at the opening of a new bar, I set pending trades at one minute prices.
Tested on glue, so part of the deals, a day before the change of the futures or a little longer, may not be accurate - the pauses are removed if the opening did not happen. There may be other nuances I haven't considered, but most of the trades are correct.
That's about how I was losing one of my accounts.
What could have saved me from a loss, what rules should I have followed?
We will try to figure it out later, but give us your ideas.
If anybody is interested in script and Expert Advisor, I can give it to him, but unfortunately somebody else's class is used for working with csv which does not allow to compile the code, but I will give the compiled version.
There have been suggestions that maybe there is no system at all, no potential at all with me.
I decided to check it out - I uploaded the transaction data.
I made an interpreter of the file data - at the opening of a new bar, I set pending trades at one minute prices.
Tested on glue, so part of the trades, a day before the futures change or a little longer, may not be accurate - the pauses are removed if the opening did not happen. There may be other nuances I haven't considered, but most of the trades are correct.
That's about how I was losing one of my accounts.
What could have saved me from a loss, what rules should I have followed?
We will try to figure it out later, but give us your ideas.
If anybody is interested in script and EA - I can give it to them, but, unfortunately, someone else's class is used for working with csv that will not let me compile the code, but I will give the compiled version.
extreme risk on your face
You've become a target of special attention, roughly speaking, you've put yourself at risk
Here is a link see "Table 1: Main indicators of the forecast" - there is also the target exchange rate for the rouble per dollar.
Now there has been a deviation from the plan due to unplanned factors and the plan has been adjusted - according to the media.
very interesting!
thank you!
There have been suggestions that maybe there is no system at all, no potential at all with me.
I decided to check it out - I uploaded the transaction data.
I made an interpreter of the file data - at the opening of a new bar, I set pending trades at one minute prices.
Tested on glue, so part of the deals, a day before the change of the futures or a little longer, may not be accurate - the pauses are removed if the opening did not happen. There may be other nuances I haven't considered, but most of the trades are correct.
That's about how I was losing one of my accounts.
What could have saved me from a loss, what rules should I have followed?
We will try to figure it out later, but give us your ideas.
If anybody is interested in the script and the Expert Advisor, I can give them, but, unfortunately, I have used someone else's class for working with csv which will not allow me to compile the code, but I will give the compiled version.
The sharp plummeting - inadequate volume, oversubscription of large losses and subsequent closing on emotion. This is manual trading - and judging by the number of trades, there are signs of periodic tilt. Even when trading on minutes, you need to limit the number of trades per day.
extreme risk on your face
You have become the object of special attention, roughly speaking, you have put yourself at risk.
I agree, the risks are unreasonable - looked it up - entered with an insane volume - 500 lots!
And, yes, it seems that now I am really being watched, as soon as I start entering, in a slow market, so it comes to life...
The sharp losses - inadequate volume, sitting on a large loss and then closing on emotion. This is manual trading - and judging by the number of trades, there are signs of periodic tilt. Even if you trade on minutes you need to limit the number of deals per day.
I agree that the volume was abnormal, which is emotionally uncomfortable. Yes, in the beginning of trading on the exchange I tried a scalper approach - a lot of entries and exits on one minute.