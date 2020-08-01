The great loss mechanism - page 8
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Do you think she could use you?
I think YES. :-)
I do not doubt myself, there are no doubters here (on this forum).
One thing - I am married and not inclined to divorce ... :-)
Yes for three or four months now.
What tool does he use?
Here's some more information to think about - TP (check at the bar opening) and SL of 450 pips - enter by history, exit only by take.
It's been three or four months now.
and the father does more?
The mechanism of big losses...
First you need to understand the mechanism of small earnings.
I have a daughter who happens to be unemployed at the moment. On scalping makes 300 thousand a month with a deposit of 1 million. MICEX.
As a continuation of the topic of risk control in manual trading, the idea arose to look for dependence on biometric indicators of trading success. We are talking about taking indicators such as pulse, temperature, blood pressure and maybe something else useful. There are studies indicating that some decisions are made unconsciously by a person and the process of reflecting on the decision is engaged only in forming the logic of the decision made. Since the brain already knows the decision, it prepares the body for it by producing neurotransmitters to give orders to various organs. So, it is necessary to remove orders from these organs, and if there is a dependence, to block transactions at the rates leading to failures.
I learned that nowadays wristwatches can measure blood pressure, which can be useful.
As a continuation of the topic of risk control in manual trading, the idea arose to look for dependence on biometric indicators of trading success. We are talking about taking indicators such as pulse, temperature, blood pressure and maybe something else useful. There are studies indicating that some decisions are made unconsciously by a person and the process of reflecting on the decision is engaged only in forming the logic of the decision made. Since the brain already knows the decision, it prepares the body for it by producing neurotransmitters to give orders to various organs. So, it is necessary to remove the orders from these organs and if there is a dependence, to block the deals at the indicators leading to failure.
I have learnt that wristwatches can now measure blood pressure, which may be useful.
Information useful - not every watch is suitable