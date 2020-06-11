Practical advice, please. - page 6
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And what do ArrayMaximum and ArrayMinimum not like? Why did you need to write it through a loop?
I was expecting this question ))
I decided to write my own functions to understand how they work.
And at any moment I can adjust them to the task.
Also these Mql functions return index of found element, not value.
I consider extra dancing with value definition as unnecessary.
I was expecting this question ))
I decided to write my own functions to understand how they work.
And at any moment I can adjust them to the task.
Also these Mql functions return index of found element, not value.
I think that additional dancing with value definition is unnecessary.
This is not far from writing my own MT.ps; And you are wrong in thinking that finding a value from an index is a "dance". Having an index of found element of array we can easily pass to index of bar if necessary, but finding index by value is really a tambourine dance. But you know best. Only in vain you are trying to advertise yourself and your handicrafts.
It's not so far-fetched as to write your own MT.ps; And you are mistaken that finding a value by index is "dancing". Having an index of found element of array we easily pass to an index of bar at necessity, but search of an index by value is really a tambourine dance. But you know best. Only in vain you are trying to advertise yourself and your handicrafts.
What's the point of advertising? If only there was something...
I needed values, so I took them and made them for the task.
What is being done for nothing or not is irrelevant.
Good evening to all. )))
Dimitri, your rating system is understandable, but it doesn't take into account the spread that you yourself realised and wrote about -"Just by the average isn't enough, you also need to have no large outliers. "
Raman, your approach to the problem is not obvious to me personally... And if I don't understand it, my attitude is quite sceptical ))))
Now for what I've dug up.
Nah, tomorrow. Tired .... )))
Good evening to all. )))
Dimitri, your rating system is understandable, but it doesn't take into account the spread that you yourself realised and wrote about -"Just by the average isn't enough, you also need to have no large outliers. "
Raman, your approach to the problem is not obvious to me personally... And if I don't understand it, my attitude is quite sceptical ))))
Now for what I've dug up.
Nah, tomorrow. Tired .... )))
Well if you don't understand, then read the literature
Since your errors are expressed in percentages, MAPE will probably do.
Tweak the function on the first page and you have MAPE.
So...
I've been reading and thinking, and I've decided that there are four things I should be interested in:
According to the data given, these values look like this:
Question: how do I put this data together already? I have thought of it this way:
First option.
STANDARD SLOPE - MEDIAN + KURTOSIS
divided by STANDARD ERROR
Second option.
Average error/STANDARD ERROR - Average error/MEDIAN + Average error/EXCESS
divided by STANDARD ERROR
What do you think of this?
Sergey, I apologise if I'm off-topic, I haven't quite figured out what you're doing. But I may have something useful to say about your last post.
When I tried to replace two numbers with, say, the difference or quotient of these two numbers, some information is lost. So I'm not sure about the need to do mathematical operations on the indicators "all grit". It is better to compare them to each other in pairs.
There are some connections between the different measures of descriptive statistics. If the mean is almost equal to the median, it means that there are no outliers in the sample, because the median is resistant to outliers, while the mean is not. If the mode is shifted away from the mean, it means that the distribution density is asymmetric. Then there are some more.
Sergey, I apologise if I'm off-topic, I haven't quite figured out what you're doing. But I may have something useful to say about your last post.
When I tried to replace two numbers by, say, the difference or quotient of these two numbers, some information is lost. So I'm not sure about the need to do mathematical operations on the "whole gurt" numbers. It is better to compare them to each other in pairs.
There are some connections between the different measures of descriptive statistics. If the mean is almost equal to the median, it means that there are no outliers in the sample, because the median is resistant to outliers and the mean is not. If the mode is shifted away from the mean, it means that the distribution density is asymmetric. There are also some.
The opposite only.
Just the other way round.