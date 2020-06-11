Practical advice, please. - page 7

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Aleksei Stepanenko:
That seems about right.

You tell me.)

[Deleted]  

All gone, all the hard-earned money: three.....

Purely by accident started training modules with parameters on which there was already training... Error results just added to the file. Didn't believe it. Started training again with the same parameters...

2_48_24_2160_12_VECTOR_UP_HIDDEN_LAYERS_HAND 3,18 15,29 11,46 3,82 0,64 17,83 31,85 6,37 10,19 5,73 7,64 5,1 0,64 3,18 28,66 9,55 10,07 157
2_48_24_2160_12_VECTOR_UP_HIDDEN_LAYERS_HAND 6,37 21,02 15,92 3,82 0,64 20,38 30,57 7,64 5,1 5,73 7,01 6,37 0,64 1,91 28,66 6,37 10,51 157
2_48_24_2160_12_VECTOR_UP_HIDDEN_LAYERS_HAND 2,55 19,11 15,92 3,82 0,64 15,92 29,94 7,64 8,92 5,73 7,64 7,64 0,64 2,55 28,66 4,46 10,11 157


Now the question arises: how to live with it? )))

 
Сергей Таболин:

All gone, all the hard-earned money: three.....

Purely by accident started training modules with parameters on which there was already training... Error results just added to the file. Didn't believe it. Started training again with the same parameters...

2_48_24_2160_12_VECTOR_UP_HIDDEN_LAYERS_HAND 3,18 15,29 11,46 3,82 0,64 17,83 31,85 6,37 10,19 5,73 7,64 5,1 0,64 3,18 28,66 9,55 10,07 157
2_48_24_2160_12_VECTOR_UP_HIDDEN_LAYERS_HAND 6,37 21,02 15,92 3,82 0,64 20,38 30,57 7,64 5,1 5,73 7,01 6,37 0,64 1,91 28,66 6,37 10,51 157
2_48_24_2160_12_VECTOR_UP_HIDDEN_LAYERS_HAND 2,55 19,11 15,92 3,82 0,64 15,92 29,94 7,64 8,92 5,73 7,64 7,64 0,64 2,55 28,66 4,46 10,11 157


Now the question arises: how to live with it? )))

Live, suffer... :-)

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Live, suffer... :-)

Already, already ))))

It turns out, you have to train the modules several times and select the ones with the fewest errors....

And only after that make a summary table and try to find the best row...

The starting question is now a theoretical one. So far.

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