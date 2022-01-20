MT5 and speed in action - page 55
The task is to force the terminal to free memory.
Checked my assumptions
Does not free memory, or rather does not free memory completely at once - free memory for local variable - class/structure , but in terminal memory will be a copy of ticks
every Sleep(1000) - ALWAYS memory is freed after the 9th slip, i.e. this is an artificial restriction of ticks saving in the terminal, not in EA
Apparently, there is no way - only if developers change storage logic for this data
Ran it on MetaQuotes-Demo on a Atomic tablet with 4Gb of memory - the result:
No disaster - Opera with multiple tabs even takes longer to load.
What am I doing wrong?
Not enough ticks. Look at the number in my logs.
Some strange function CopyTicksRange - increased query period many times, but no ticks are added and no errors are returned, GetLastError is zero after query
The query period was set to 01.06.20 - as a result, after restarting the tablet and the terminal, the result was as follows (only the relevant information was left to be output):The number of ticks is comparable
Just a reminder - I only have 4Gb of memory, including video memory, i.e. only 3.9-1.7 is really free and it only takes 6.5 per task - and everything is slow, but it works!
For mass ticking work, put in more memory.
4gb (price €20) is nowhere near good in 2020 when it comes to analytics and research.
Released beta 2652, of importance:
Predefined variables, for the current tick, would probably be better.